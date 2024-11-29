How to watch today's Al Nassr vs Damac Saudi Pro League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Damac, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al Nassr will be looking for consistency when they take on Damac in a Saudi Pro League contest at Al-Awwal Park on Friday.

Coming off a 3-1 win over Al Gharafa in the AFC Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo and co. booked a 2-1 loss against Al-Qadsiah in their most recent league game to see themselves trail leaders Ittihad by eight points at the end of matchday 11.

Meanwhile, as they head to Riyadh, Damac have picked up back-to-back league games against Al-Wehda and Al-Kholood.

How to watch Al Nassr vs Damac online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Damac will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, FS2 (Fox Sports 2) and FOX Deportes.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Al Nassr vs Damac kick-off time

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Damac will be played at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 6:40 am PT / 9:40 am ET on Friday, November 29, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Al Nassr team news

With Ronaldo spearheading the attack once again, Angelo Gabrield, Otavio and former Sadio Mane will line up in support of the club captain.

Sultan Al Ghanam, Mohamed Simakan, Mohammed Al Fatil and Nawaf Al-Boushail will form the back four.

Damac team news

Winger Ramzi Solan is suspended after picking two bookings in the Al Kholood win. So Hazzaa Al-Ghamdi will come in as the replacement on the right side, alongside Habib Diallo and Georges-Kevin N'Koudou in attack.

Adam Maher and Nicolae Stanciu are ruled out through injuries.

