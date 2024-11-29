+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Al Nassr vs Damac Saudi Pro League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Saudi Pro LeagueAl Nassr FCDamac FCAl Nassr FC vs Damac FC

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Damac, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al Nassr will be looking for consistency when they take on Damac in a Saudi Pro League contest at Al-Awwal Park on Friday.

Coming off a 3-1 win over Al Gharafa in the AFC Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo and co. booked a 2-1 loss against Al-Qadsiah in their most recent league game to see themselves trail leaders Ittihad by eight points at the end of matchday 11.

Meanwhile, as they head to Riyadh, Damac have picked up back-to-back league games against Al-Wehda and Al-Kholood.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Al Nassr vs Damac online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Damac will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, FS2 (Fox Sports 2) and FOX Deportes.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Al Nassr vs Damac kick-off time

crest
Saudi Pro League - Saudi Pro League

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Damac will be played at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 6:40 am PT / 9:40 am ET on Friday, November 29, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Al Nassr team news

With Ronaldo spearheading the attack once again, Angelo Gabrield, Otavio and former Sadio Mane will line up in support of the club captain.

Sultan Al Ghanam, Mohamed Simakan, Mohammed Al Fatil and Nawaf Al-Boushail will form the back four.

Damac team news

Winger Ramzi Solan is suspended after picking two bookings in the Al Kholood win. So Hazzaa Al-Ghamdi will come in as the replacement on the right side, alongside Habib Diallo and Georges-Kevin N'Koudou in attack.

Adam Maher and Nicolae Stanciu are ruled out through injuries.

Form

ALN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

DHA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/9
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Head-to-Head Record

ALN

Last 5 matches

DHA

5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

10

Goals scored

2
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

