How to watch today's Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Ittihad and Al Nassr, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al Nassr will take on current Saudi Pro League leaders Al Ittihad at King Abdullah Sports City on Friday.

Cristiano Ronaldo and co will return to domestic action following a 1-2 AFC Champions League loss against Qatar's Al Sadd on Monday, while Ittihad look to record their 11th straight win in all competitions after a 4-0 league win against Al Ettifaq last weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Saudi Pro League match between Al Ittihad and Al Nassr will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, TUDN and ViX (with Sling TV).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr kick-off time

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Ittihad and Al Nassr will be played at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET on Friday, December 6, in the US.

Team news & squads

Al Ittihad team news

Abdulaziz Al Bishi, Abdulelah Saeed, Ahmed Bamsaud, Ahmed Sharahili, Luiz Felipe and Moussa Diaby are all out injured, while Steven Bergwijn and Houssem Aouar are doubts but could shake off their knocks in time for the game.

With Fabinho and N'Golo Kante continuing as the midfield pivot, Karim Benzema will spearhead the attack.

Al Nassr team news

After being rested for the AFC Champions League match-up, Ronaldo is expected to return to the XI on Friday.

Mohamed Simakan is unlikely to be available for selection due to injury, while Aymeric Laporte and Sami Al-Najei may be counted as doubts.

