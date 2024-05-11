Al-Hilal vs Al-Hazm: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Hilal and Al Hazem, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al-Hilal will have the opportunity to clinch the Saudi Pro League title when they face bottom side Al Hazem at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The hosts are nine points clear of second-placed Al-Nassr, who have played a game more, thus a single point from this encounter will be enough to crown the Blue Waves as 2023-24 champions.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Al Hilal vs Al Hazem kick-off time

Date: Saturday, May 11, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:30 a.m. ET/ 7:30 a.m. PT Venue: Kingdom Arena

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Hilal and Al-Hazem will be played at the Kingdom Arena in the city of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 10:30 am ET/ 7:30 am on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch Al Hilal vs Al Hazem online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Al-Hilal and Al-Hazem will be available to watch on Fubo, FOX Deportes and Fox Soccer Plus in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Al Hilal team news

Neymar has missed most of the season after tearing his cruciate ligament and he's not expected to feature in Al-Hilal's last two games. Salem Al-Dawsari is the only other injury absentee for the Blue Waves.

Al-Hilal possible XI: Bounou; Abdulhamid, Koulibaly, Al-Bulayhi, Lodi; Neves, Milinkovic-Savic; Michael, Malcom, Al-Dawsari; Mitrovic

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bono, Al-Rubaie, Al-Owais, Al-Wotayan, Abu Rasen Defenders: Koulibaly, Tambakti, Al-Bulaihi, K. Al-Dawsari, Jahfali, Lodi, Al-Shahrani, N. Al-Dawsari, Abdulhamid, Al-Burayk Midfielders: Neves, Al-Malki, Al-Asmari, Milinkovic-Savic, Kanno, Al-Qahtani Forwards: Al-Shehri, Al-Hamdan, Al-Faraj, Michael, Malcom

Al Hazem team news

Al-Hazem will be unable to call upon the services of midfielder Ahmed Al-Jaweed, who will be serving the second of his three-match ban for the direct red card he picked up in their 2-0 victory against Al Wehda at the end of last month.

Gambian international Muhammed Badamosi has arguably been Hazem's best player in recent weeks and will most likely continue to spearhead the attack here alongside Comoros forward Faiz Selemani.

Al Hazem possible XI: Dahmen; Alabsi, Ricardo, Viana; Al-Thani, Qasheesh, Moreno, Toze; Badamosi, Selemani

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dahmen, Zaied Defenders: Viana, Ricardo, Al Shammari, Qasheesh, Al-Shammari, Al-Absi, Al Bakr Midfielders: Vina, Moreno, Tozé, Traoré, Al Najjar, Al-Absi, Al-Sayyali, Al-Mousa, Abusabaan, Al-Habashi Forwards: Badammosi, Selemani, Al-Ruwaili

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 25/11/23 Al Hazem 0-9 Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League 30/10/23 Al-Hilal 3-0 Al Hazem King's Cup 26/02/22 Al-Hilal 2-0 Al Hazem Saudi Pro League 30/09/21 Al Hazem 1-1 Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League 29/08/20 Al-Hilal 4-1 Al Hazem Saudi Pro League

