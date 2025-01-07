How to watch today's Al Hilal vs Al Ittihad King's Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the King's Cup match between Al Hilal and Al Ittihad, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Heavyweights Al Hilal and Al Ittihad will clash in a King's Cup quarter-final encounter at the Kingdom Arena on Tuesday.

While the Blue Waves defeated Al Tai 4-1 in the round of 16 game of the Saudi cup competition, Ittihad have progressed to the last-eight thanks to a 2-0 win over Al Jandal.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Al Hilal vs Al Ittihad online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the King's Cup match between Al Hilal and Al Ittihad will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, FS2 (Fox Sports 2) and FOX Deportes.

Al Hilal vs Al Ittihad kick-off time

The King's Cup match between Al Hilal and Al Ittihad will be played at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 9:30 am PT / 12:30 pm ET on Tuesday, January 7, in the US.

Team news & squads

Al Hilal team news

Neymar is a doubt for the tie, as are Joao Cancelo, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, while Reuben Neves is ruled out due to injury. Yasser Al-Shahrani will miss the rest of the season with an ACL injury.

Al Hilal boss Jorge Jesus should include Leonardo in his attacking lineup, with Khalid Al-Ghannam expected to lead the attack.

Al Ittihad team news

Ittihad manager Laurent Blanc will build his midfield around playmaker Steven Bergwijn, with Houssem Aouar and Abdulrahman Al-Aboud joining the Dutchman in support of Karim Benzema up front.

Abdulaziz Al-Bishi, Felipe and Moussa Diaby are doubtful for the match.

