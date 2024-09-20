How to watch today's Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Ettifaq and Al-Nassr, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Eyeing their first win in September and with a new head coach, Al-Nassr will take on Al-Ettifaq in Friday's Saudi Pro League fixture at Al Ettifaq Club Stadium.

Former AC Milan gaffer Stefano Pioli has been appointed as Luis Castro's successor at Al-Alami, who are coming off a 1-1 draw with Iraq's Al-Shorta in the AFC Champions League after earlier being involved in a 1-1 league draw against Al-Ahli.

Meanwhile, Al-Ettifaq are five points clear of Al-Nassr on the Saudi League standings table after Steven Gerrard's men picked up a 2-1 win at Al-Fateh last time out.

How to watch Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Nassr online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Ettifaq and Al-Nassr will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream and FOX.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Nassr kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 2 pm EST Venue: Al Ettifaq Club Stadium

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Ettifaq and Al-Nassr will be played at Al Ettifaq Club Stadium in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 2 pm EST on Friday, September 20, in the US.

Team news & squads

Al-Ettifaq team news

While Scottish defender Jack Hendry remains sidelined with a knee injury, Demarai Gray could start here after returning from international duty with Jamaica.

Vitinho, Giorgino Wijnaldum and Seko Fofana should feature in the engine room, while Joao Costa will be available as an option from the bench.

Al-Ettifaq possible XI: Rodak; Otaibi, Al-Khateeb, Madu, Alolayan; Vitinho, Wijnaldum, Fofana; Radif, Dembele, Gray.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rodak, Al-Rehaili, Baljoush Defenders: Madu, Hindi, Abdulrahman, Al-Olayan, Al-Otaibi, Al-Khateeb, Al-Sebyani Midfielders: Wijnaldum, Medran, Vitinho, Al-Musallam, Al-Aliwa, Fofana, Dawran, Al-Malki Forwards: Toko Ekambi, Dembele, Gray, Costa, Radif

Al-Nassr team news

Pioli's first game in charge of the Knights of Najd may remain without the services of captain Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portuguese star missed the Iraq trip due to illness.

So Talisca is in line to spearhead the visitors' attack, supported by the duo of Otavio and Sadio Mane.

Al-Nassr possible XI: Bento; Al Ghanam, Alawjami, Laporte, Simakan; Brozovic, Al-Khaibari, Mane, Ghareeb, Otavio; Talisca.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bento, Al-Aqidi, Al-Najjar Defenders: Al-Ghannam, Simakan, Al-Fatil, Boushal, Laporte, Qasheesh, Lajami, Al-Najdi Midfielders: Ali, Al-Sulaiheem, Brozovic, Al-Khaibari, Al-Hassan, Yahya, Otavio, Ghareeb, Wesley Forwards: Ronaldo, Maran, Mane, Gabriel, Talisca

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Al-Ettifaq and Al-Nassr across all competitions.

Date Match Competition December 22, 2023 Al-Nassr 3-1 Al-Ettifaq Saudi Pro League October 31, 2023 Al-Nassr 1-0 AET Al-Ettifaq King's Cup August 14, 2023 Al-Ettifaq 2-1 Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League May 27, 2023 Al-Ettifaq 1-1 Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League January 22, 2023 Al-Nassr 1-0 Al-Ettifaq Saudi Pro League

