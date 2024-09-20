How to watch today's Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Eyeing their first win in September and with a new head coach, Al-Nassr will take on Al-Ettifaq in Friday's Saudi Pro League fixture at Al Ettifaq Club Stadium.
Former AC Milan gaffer Stefano Pioli has been appointed as Luis Castro's successor at Al-Alami, who are coming off a 1-1 draw with Iraq's Al-Shorta in the AFC Champions League after earlier being involved in a 1-1 league draw against Al-Ahli.
Meanwhile, Al-Ettifaq are five points clear of Al-Nassr on the Saudi League standings table after Steven Gerrard's men picked up a 2-1 win at Al-Fateh last time out.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Nassr online - TV channels & live streams
In the United States (US), the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Ettifaq and Al-Nassr will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream and FOX.
Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Nassr kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|September 20, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|2 pm EST
|Venue:
|Al Ettifaq Club Stadium
The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Ettifaq and Al-Nassr will be played at Al Ettifaq Club Stadium in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.
It will kick off at 2 pm EST on Friday, September 20, in the US.
Team news & squads
Al-Ettifaq team news
While Scottish defender Jack Hendry remains sidelined with a knee injury, Demarai Gray could start here after returning from international duty with Jamaica.
Vitinho, Giorgino Wijnaldum and Seko Fofana should feature in the engine room, while Joao Costa will be available as an option from the bench.
Al-Ettifaq possible XI: Rodak; Otaibi, Al-Khateeb, Madu, Alolayan; Vitinho, Wijnaldum, Fofana; Radif, Dembele, Gray.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Rodak, Al-Rehaili, Baljoush
|Defenders:
|Madu, Hindi, Abdulrahman, Al-Olayan, Al-Otaibi, Al-Khateeb, Al-Sebyani
|Midfielders:
|Wijnaldum, Medran, Vitinho, Al-Musallam, Al-Aliwa, Fofana, Dawran, Al-Malki
|Forwards:
|Toko Ekambi, Dembele, Gray, Costa, Radif
Al-Nassr team news
Pioli's first game in charge of the Knights of Najd may remain without the services of captain Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portuguese star missed the Iraq trip due to illness.
So Talisca is in line to spearhead the visitors' attack, supported by the duo of Otavio and Sadio Mane.
Al-Nassr possible XI: Bento; Al Ghanam, Alawjami, Laporte, Simakan; Brozovic, Al-Khaibari, Mane, Ghareeb, Otavio; Talisca.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Bento, Al-Aqidi, Al-Najjar
|Defenders:
|Al-Ghannam, Simakan, Al-Fatil, Boushal, Laporte, Qasheesh, Lajami, Al-Najdi
|Midfielders:
|Ali, Al-Sulaiheem, Brozovic, Al-Khaibari, Al-Hassan, Yahya, Otavio, Ghareeb, Wesley
|Forwards:
|Ronaldo, Maran, Mane, Gabriel, Talisca
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Al-Ettifaq and Al-Nassr across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|December 22, 2023
|Al-Nassr 3-1 Al-Ettifaq
|Saudi Pro League
|October 31, 2023
|Al-Nassr 1-0 AET Al-Ettifaq
|King's Cup
|August 14, 2023
|Al-Ettifaq 2-1 Al-Nassr
|Saudi Pro League
|May 27, 2023
|Al-Ettifaq 1-1 Al-Nassr
|Saudi Pro League
|January 22, 2023
|Al-Nassr 1-0 Al-Ettifaq
|Saudi Pro League