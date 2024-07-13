Ajax vs Rangers: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the club friendly match between Ajax and Rangers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ajax will continue with their preparations for the new season with a club friendly against Rangers at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Saturday.

Under new boss Francesco Farioli, de Godenzonen bounced back from a 1-0 loss against PEC Zwolle with a 4-0 win over Sint-Truiden.

Rangers, on the other hand, will officially begin their pre-season on Saturday. The Teddy Bears finished runners-up to Celtic both in the Scottish league and cup competitions last term.

Ajax vs Rangers kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 10 am EST Venue: Johan Cruyff Arena

The club friendly match between Ajax and Rangers will be played at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

It will kick off at 10 am EST on Saturday, July 13, in the United States (US).

How to watch Ajax vs Rangers online - TV channels & live streams

In the US and worldwide, the club friendly match between Ajax and Rangers will be available to watch and stream online live through Rangers TV.

Team news & squads

Ajax team news

With former England midfielder Jordan Henderson at the centre of the park, the likes of Devyne Rensch, Kenneth Taylor and goalkeeper Diant Ramaj will be eyeing recalls to the XI.

Brian Brobbey, Steven Bergwijn, Josip Sutalo and Borna Sosa are all unlikely to be available for selection on account of their recent exploits at Euro 2024.

Ajax possible XI: Ramaj; Rensch, Gooijer, Janse, Hato; Taylor, Henderson, Van den Boomen; Forbs, Akpom, Banel.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rulli, Gorter, Ramaj, Setford, Pasveer Defenders: Hato, Kaplan, Medic, Avila, Wijndal, Bass, Rensch, Gaaei, Gooijer Midfielders: Mannsverk, Tahirovic, Vos, Taylor, Van den Boomen, Henderson, Fitz-Jim, Berghuis, Hlynsson Forwards: Akpom, Rijkhoff, Forbs, Godts, Univar, Van Axel Dongen, Rasmussen

Rangers team news

Summer signings Connor Barron, Clinton Nsiala and Jefte all featured in the Gers' practice match against Standard Liege on Wednesday.

Manager Philippe Clement will remain without Danilo and Zak Lovelace through injuries, while Todd Cantwell is likely to exit from the club this summer.

Cyriel Dessers could start upfront, with one of Liam Kelly and Jack Butland standing in between the sticks for the visitors.

Rangers possible XI: Butland; Tavernier, Souttar, Balogun, Jefte; Raskin, Diomande; McCausland, Dowell, Matondo; Dessers.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Butland, Kelly Defenders: Goldson, Davies, Souttar, King, Nsiala, Balogun, Yilmaz, Jefte, Fraser, Tavernier, Sterling, Devine Midfielders: Raskin, Diomande, Barron, Hagi, Dowell, Lowry Forwards: Dessers, Lawrence, Lammers, Cortes, Matondo, S. Wright, McCausland, Igamane

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Ajax and Rangers across all competitions.

Date Match Competition November 1, 2022 Rangers 1-3 Ajax UEFA Champions League September 7, 2022 Ajax 4-0 Rangers UEFA Champions League

