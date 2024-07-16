How to watch today's Las Vegas Aces vs Chicago Sky WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA matchup between the Las Vegas Aces and the Chicago Sky, including how to watch and team news.

Two WNBA teams play their final game before the All-Star Break as the Chicago Sky (9-14, 4th East) take on the Las Vegas Aces (16-7, 1st West) at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

The Chicago Sky are looking for some good news heading into the All-Star Break, as they have lost three of their last four games. Their latest setback came against the New York Liberty by a 14-point margin.

Chicago are now 8th in the overall standings, holding a two game lead over Atlanta in ninth place.

The Las Vegas Aces, meanwhile, come into this game fresh off a 12 point win on the road in Washington. They are now riding a four-game win streak, which has seen them take over the top spot in the Western Conference. Las Vegas jumped Minnesota in the standings, and are now third

Las Vegas Aces vs Chicago Sky: Date and Tip-off Time

The highly-anticipated WNBA action between the Las Vegas Aces and the Chicago Sky will happen on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT, at Michelob Ultra Arena, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Date Tuesday, July 16, 2024 Time 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT Arena Michelob Ultra Arena Location Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas Aces vs Chicago Sky Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this thrilling WNBA matchup between the Las Vegas Aces and the Chicago Sky live on Amazon Prime US Streaming Platform, which comes with your Prime membership, or costs $8.99 a month on its own. New subscribers can test it out with an Amazon Prime 30-day free trial before committing to the membership.

Las Vegas Aces Team News

A'ja Wilson, who leads the team in scoring and rebounding with 27.2 PPG and 11.2 RPG, led the charge with 28 points and 17 rebounds, while Kelsey Plum added 22 points as the Aces overcame a 13-point second-quarter deficit to defeat the Washington Mystics 89-77 on Sunday. Tiffany Hayes matched her season-high with 17 points and recorded a season-high five assists for Las Vegas.

Chicago Sky Team News

Angel Reese's WNBA record of consecutive double-doubles ended at 15 during the Chicago Sky's 81–67 loss to the New York Liberty on Saturday. The rookie, who leads the league in rebounding with 12.0 per game, while scoring 13.5 PPG, grabbed 16 rebounds with eight points on the night.

Guard Chennedy Carter, Chicago's leading scorer with 16.4 PPG, played only 15 minutes and scored seven points. When questioned after the game if Carter was sick or injured, Chicago coach Teresa Witherspoon said: "She was fine."

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Las Vegas Aces and the Chicago Sky in WNBA matchups: