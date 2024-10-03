Everything you need to know about the WNBA playoff matchup between the Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty, including how to watch and team news.

The WNBA semi-finals are heating up as the Las Vegas Aces prepare to face the New York Liberty in Game 3 on Friday at Michelob Ultra Arena. The Aces find themselves in a precarious position after dropping the first two games of the series, with the Liberty currently holding a commanding 2-0 lead.

On Tuesday night, the New York successfully navigated a significant challenge, maintaining their composure in the final moments to thwart the Las Vegas Aces' attempt at a comeback.

This marks the second consecutive season in which the Liberty and Aces are squaring off in the playoffs, but this time it's in the semi-finals rather than the Finals. While the victor of this series won’t take home the championship trophy, it could very well determine the eventual title winner.

The Liberty, as the top seed in the playoffs, advanced to this stage after sweeping the Atlanta Dream in the first round. In contrast, the Aces, who faced a lackluster regular season, secured the No. 4 seed and overcame the Seattle Storm in their opening playoff series. Despite the challenge, they also managed to complete a sweep.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Aces vs Liberty game, including the injury report, key players and where to watch.

Las Vegas Aces vs New York Liberty: Date and Tip-off Time

The highly anticipated WNBA battle between the Aces and the Liberty will take place on Friday, October 4, 2024, at 9:30 pm ET/ 6:30 pm PT, at Michelob Ultra Arena, in Paradise, Nevada.

Date Friday, October 4, 2024 Time 9:30 pm ET/ 6:30 pm PT Arena Michelob Ultra Arena Location Paradise, Nevada

How to watch Las Vegas Aces vs New York Liberty Online: TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty live on ESPN2 and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations or hidden expenses.

Las Vegas Aces vs New York Liberty Team News

Las Vegas Aces Team News

Sticking with the theme of guards, Chelsea Gray missed the opening month of the season as she recovered from a foot injury sustained during the 2023 Finals. Upon her return, she struggled to regain her rhythm, but recent performances have shown encouraging signs. In the first round, she averaged 14 points and eight assists, and the Aces have thrived with her on the court, boasting a record of 22-7 this season compared to 7-6 without her.

A'ja Wilson is the standout performer for the Aces, leading the team in both scoring and rebounding with averages of 26.9 points and 11.9 boards per game. Jackie Young stands out as Las Vegas' top playmaker, averaging 5.3 assists per game alongside 15.8 points. Meanwhile, Kelsey Plum excels in three-point shooting, hitting an average of 2.9 shots from beyond the arc per game.

New York Liberty Team News

In Game 2 of the first round, Sabrina Ionescu carried the Liberty with a playoff career-best 36 points, matching the franchise record for points in a postseason game. The question remains: can she sustain that performance in this series? One of the key factors in the Liberty's loss to the Aces in last season's Finals was Ionescu's struggles, as she averaged just 9.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game on a dismal 31.6% shooting. If she can return to her usual form, the Liberty will have a strong chance of moving forward.

Breanna Stewart leads the Liberty in scoring, averaging 20.4 points per game, while also contributing 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists. Jonquel Jones boasts an impressive stat line for New York, with averages of 14.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game, making her the team's top rebounder.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty in WNBA matchups heading into this semi-final playoff series: