How to watch today's Las Vegas Aces vs Indiana Fever WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

What to know about how to watch the WNBA matchup between the Las Vegas Aces and the Indiana Fever.

It's an interconference matchup on the court as two teams in search of a victory collide in the Silver State. The Indiana Fever are on the road as they make the trip west to take on the Las Vegas Aces Tuesday night.

Las Vegas made it a fourth straight win as they downed the Washington Mystics 88-78 on the road on Saturday afternoon in their previous game. The Aces improved to 10-6 on the season and stand third in the Western Conference, three games behind the Lynx for the top spot. They sit fifth in the overall standings, 4.5 games behind the Liberty for the top spot.

Indiana, meanwhile, seem to be finding their footing, having won five of their last seven games and and are coming off an 88-82 road victory against the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday, which improved them to 8-12 on the season.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Aces vs Fever WNBA game, including injury report, key players and where to watch.

Las Vegas Aces vs Indiana Fever: Date and Tip-off Time

The epic WNBA matchup between the Las Vegas Aces and the Indiana Fever will take place on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, at 9:30 pm ET or 6:30 pm PT, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Date Tuesday, July 2, 2024 Time 9:30 pm ET/ 6:30 pm PT Venue T-Mobile Arena Location Las Vegas, Nevada

How to watch Las Vegas Aces vs Indiana Fever online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Las Vegas Aces and the Indiana Fever live on the ESPN and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Las Vegas Aces Team News

Guard Jackie Young led the offense in their most recent victory over the Mystics as in 31 minutes she produced 26 points, four rebounds, one assist, one block, and one steal.

The Las Vegas Aces have been an unbelievable offensive team so far this season as they are top of the WNBA averaging 87.8 points per game. A'ja Wilson leads the Aces with 26.9 PPG, 11.1 RPG and 2.3 blocks per game. Tiffany Hayes (8.9 points, three rebounds), Jackie Young (18.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists) and Kelsey Plum (17.3 points, 5.1 assists) are all solid secondary options on the offensive end.

Indiana Fever Team News

Rookie sensation Caitlin Clark gets the spotlight with her seemingly limitless range and pinpoint passing ability, but it's actually Kelsey Mitchell who leads the team in scoring. In her seventh year, Mitchell is averaging 16.3 points per game.

No. 1 overall draft pick Clark has displayed an all-around game, impacting her team as a scorer, passer and rebounder. She is averaging 16.2 points, 6.9 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game.

Aliyah Boston and NaLyssa Smith are also averaging in double figures with 13.1 and 11.8 points, respectively.

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five meetups between the Las Vegas Aces and the Indiana Fever in the WNBA: