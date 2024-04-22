AC Milan vs Inter: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Derby della Madonnina

How to watch the Serie A match between AC Milan and Inter, as well as kick-off time and team news.

AC Milan will love nothing more than stalling Inter Milan's title march as the two city-rivals renew hostilities for the latest edition of Derby della Madonnina in Serie A on Monday night.

AC Milan's season seemed to have lost track in recent weeks, with two losses and a stalemate in their last three games in all competitions.

The defeats have arrived in the Europa League as they were dumped out of the competition after losing home and away to fellow Serie A side Roma. The Rossoneri also played out a 3-3 draw against relegation-threatened Sassuolo in their previous Serie A fixture.

On the other hand, Inter Milan's Scudetto celebrations are simply a matter of time, as they sit 14 points clear at the top of the pile. They will be motivated going into Monday's game, knowing that a victory against their bitter rivals will give them the chance to lift the trophy at San Siro.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

AC Milan vs Inter kick-off time

Date: Monday, April 22, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm ET/ 11:45 am PT Venue: San Siro

In a top-of-the-table clash in Serie A, the two Italian heavyweights will battle it out as AC Milan welcome rivals Inter to the San Siro on Monday, with the game scheduled for 2:45 pm ET/ 11:45 am PT in the US.

How to watch AC Milan vs Inter online - TV channels & live streams

The iconic clash between AC Milan and Inter will be available to watch on Paramount+ in the US. Viewers can go to GOAL's Live Match Centre for live updates of the Serie A clash.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

AC Milan team news

Defender Malick Thiaw is out suspended for this weekend, while fellow defenders Simon Kjaer and Pierre Kalulu are also sidelined for this one through injury. As a result, Matteo Gabbia will partner Fikayo Tomori at the heart of the Rossoneri's backline.

AC Milan possible XI: Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Gabbia, Hernandez; Bennacer, Reijnders; Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Leao; Giroud

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maignan, Sportiello, Nava, Mirante Defenders: Thiaw, Gabbia, Kjaer, Caldara, Hernandez, Terracciano, Florenzi Midfielders: Bennacer, Loftus-Cheek, Reijnders, Musah, Pobega, Adli, Pulisic Forwards: Okafor, Jovic, Giroud, Leao, Chukwueze

Inter team news

Benjamin Pavard and Lautaro Martinez are both back at Inter boss Simone Inzaghi's disposal after serving one-match bans in Inter's draw against Cagliari, meaning only veteran wing-back Juan Cuadrado is sidelined for the visitors ahead of the derby clash.

Inter Milan possible XI: Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Audero, Sommer, Di Gennaro Defenders: Bastoni, Pavard, De Vrij, Bisseck, Acerbi, Dimarco, Darmian Midfielders: Calhanoglu, Asllani, Barella, Frattesi, Klaassen, Sensi, Mkhitaryan, Dumfries, Buchanan, Augusto Forwards: Martinez, Thuram, Arnautovic, Sanchez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 16/09/23 Inter 5-1 Milan Serie A 17/05/23 Inter 1-0 Milan UEFA Champions League 11/05/23 Milan 0-2 Inter UEFA Champions League 06/02/23 Inter 1-0 Milan Serie A 19/01/23 Milan 0-3 Inter Supercoppa Italiana

Useful links