How to watch today's AC Milan vs Sassuolo Coppa Italia game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Coppa Italia match between AC Milan and Sassuolo, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Only one of AC Milan and Sassuolo can make it to the Coppa Italia last-eight when the two sides meet at San Siro on Tuesday.

While the Rossoneri enter the competition at the round of 16 stage on account of finishing in the Serie A top-eight last season, the relegated team from last term made it past Cittadella and Lecce in the previous rounds.

The winner of this game will face either Roma or Sampdoria in the quarter-finals.

How to watch AC Milan vs Sassuolo online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Coppa Italia round of 16 game between AC Milan and Sassuolo will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial).

AC Milan vs Sassuolo kick-off time

The Coppa Italia round of 16 game between AC Milan and Sassuolo will be played at San Siro in Milan, Italy.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Tuesday, December 3, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

AC Milan team news

Milan boss Paulo Fonseca is expected to ring in changes given the fixture pile-up towards the end of 2024. So the likes of Fikayo Tomori, Tammy Abraham and Ruben Loftus-Cheek will all eye starts.

Abraham could face competition from Francesco Camarda and Alvaro Morata to lead the line of attack.

Luka Jovic, Ismael Bennacer and Alessandro Florenzi are unavailable for selection.

Sassuolo team news

As for the visitors, Josh Doig and Filippo Romagna are ruled out for the tie, with Cas Odenthal to replace Romagna at the back.

Either Nicholas Pierini or Samuele Mulattieri will be supported in the attack by Domenico Berardi and Armand Lauriente.

