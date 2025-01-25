How to watch today's AC Milan vs Parma Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between AC Milan and Parma, as well as kick-off time and team news.

AC Milan will be looking to address their inconsistent form in Serie A when they face Parma at San Siro on Sunday.

Coming off a 1-0 Champions League win over Girona in the midweek but finding themselves outside of the European spots in the league standings, the Rossoneri will be aiming to return to winning ways in the domestic circuit, while Parma seek to snap a three-match winless run in Serie A.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch AC Milan vs Parma online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between AC Milan and Parma will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

AC Milan vs Parma kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Giuseppe Meazza

The Serie A match between AC Milan and Parma will be played at San Siro in Milan, Italy.

It will kick off at 3:30 am PT / 6:30 am ET on Sunday, January 26, in the US.

Team news & squads

AC Milan team news

With a busy engagement in both Europe and the upcoming Derby della Madonnina against Inter thereafter, Milan manager Sergio Conceicao will make some rotations.

Christian Pulisic marked his return from injury as a substitute against Girona, while Samuel Chukwueze and Fikayo Tomori are also in contention from a knock and a UEFA ban respectively.

Emerson Royal, Malick Thiaw, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Alessandro Florenzi will miss out through injuries.

Parma team news

Parma coach Fabio Pecchia will have to cope without the likes of Botond Balogh, Yordan Osorio, Alessandro Circati, Adrian Bernabe, Mateusz Kowalski and Gabriel Charpentier due to injuries.

However, the club has roped in reinforcements in the form of defender Alessandro Vogliacco, besides attackers Jacob Ondrejka and Milan Djuric. Djuric could even be considered to start ahead of Ange-Yoan Bonny up front.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links