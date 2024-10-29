How to watch today's AC Milan vs Napoli Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between AC Milan and Napoli, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Scudetto hopefuls AC Milan will host current Serie A leaders Napoli at the San Siro on Tuesday.

The Rossoneri will aim to secure their third win on the spin after beating Club Brugge 3-1 in the Champions League last week, while Antonio Conte's men look to extend their unbeaten run to 10 games in all competitions following a 1-0 league win against Lecce at the weekend.

Although Napoli have an eight-point lead over Milan, Paulo Fonseca's side have a game in hand as their weekend tie was postponed due to harsh weather conditions in Bologna.

How to watch AC Milan vs Napoli online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between AC Milan and Napoli will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial) and FOX Deportes.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

AC Milan vs Napoli kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 29, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:45 pm PT / 3:45 pm ET Venue: San Siro

The Serie A match between AC Milan and Napoli will be played at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy.

It will kick off at 12:45 pm PT / 3:45 pm ET on Tuesday, October 29, in the US.

Team news & squads

AC Milan team news

Theo Hernandez and Tijjani Reijnders will have to serve their one-match bans here, with Filippo Terracciano and Ruben Loftus-Cheek likely to come in as the replacements at left-back and alongside Youssouf Fofana in the middle respectively.

Christian Pulisic and Alvaro Morata will continue to be involved in attack, while Tammy Abraham could be available as an option off the bench.

Meanwhile, Ismael Bennacer and Alessandro Florenzi are ruled out injured. Davide Calabria is a doubt.

AC Milan possible XI: Maignan; Emerson, Tomori, Gabbia, Terracciano; Fofana, Loftus-Cheek; Chukwueze, Pulisic, Leao; Morata.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maignan, Sportiello, Torriani Defenders: Calabria, Jimenez, Emerson, Tomori, Thiaw, Pavlovic, Gabbia, Terracciano Midfielders: Loftus-Cheek, Pulisic, Zeroli, Fofana, Musah Forwards: Morata, Jovic, Leao, Okafor, Chukwueze, Abraham

Napoli team news

Wingers Matteo Politano and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia should be called back into action after the duo were rested in the weekend win, so David Neres and Cyril Ngonge will be required to make way.

Romelu Lukaku will start at the tip of the attack.

In midfield, Stanislav Lobotka could replace Billy Gilmour if the former is able to overcome a thigh strain.

Napoli possible XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Buongiorno, Olivera; Anguissa, Lobotka; Politano, McTominay, Kvaratskhelia; Lukaku.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meret, Contini, Caprile Defenders: Buongiorno, Jesus, Rrahmani, Marin, Olivera, Di Lorenzo, Mazzocchi, Spinazzola Midfielders: Gilmour, McTominay, Lobotka, Folorunsho, Zambo Anguissa Forwards: Neres, Lukaku, Simeone, Politano, Zerbin, Ngonge, Kvaratskhelia, Raspadori

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between AC Milan and Napoli across all competitions.

Date Match Competition February 11, 2024 AC Milan 1-0 Napoli Serie A October 29, 2023 Napoli 2-2 AC Milan Serie A April 18, 2023 Napoli 1-1 AC Milan UEFA Champions League April 12, 2023 AC Milan 1-0 Napoli UEFA Champions League April 2, 2023 Napoli 0-4 AC Milan Serie A

