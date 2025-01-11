+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Serie A
team-logo
San Siro
team-logo
WATCH WITH FREE TRIAL ON PARAMOUNT+
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's AC Milan vs Cagliari Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Serie AAC MilanCagliariAC Milan vs Cagliari

How to watch the Serie A match between AC Milan and Cagliari, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Jubilant Supercoppa Italiana champions AC Milan will turn their focus back to their Serie A campaign when the Rossoneri welcome Cagliari to San Siro on Saturday.

Sergio Conceicao's men will be looking to return to winning ways in Serie A after their last league game ended in a 1-1 draw with Roma, while Cagliari aim for back-to-back wins after picking up a 2-1 league win at Monza last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch AC Milan vs Cagliari online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
Paramount+Watch here
DirecTV StreamWatch here
FOX DeportesWatch here
CBS Sports Golazo NetworkWatch here
Amazon Prime VideoWatch here

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between AC Milan and Cagliari will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, FOX Deportes, CBS Sports Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

AC Milan vs Cagliari kick-off time

crest
Serie A - Serie A
San Siro

The Serie A match between AC Milan and Cagliari will be played at San Siro in Milan, Italy.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Saturday, January 11, in the US.

Team news & squads

AC Milan vs Cagliari Probable lineups

AC MilanHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestCGL
16
M. Maignan
28
M. Thiaw
2
D. Calabria
23
F. Tomori
19
T. Hernandez
80
Y. Musah
29
Y. Fofana
14
T. Reijnders
10
R. Leao
11
C. Pulisic
7
A. Morata
25
E. Caprile
6
S. Luperto
23
M. Wieteska
33
A. Obert
28
G. Zappa
3
T. Augello
19
N. Zortea
10
N. Viola
29
A. Makoumbou
8
M. Adopo
91
R. Piccoli

4-2-3-1

CGLAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Sergio Conceicao

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Davide Nicola

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

AC Milan team news

Rafael Leao is in line to return to the XI, with Fikayo Tomori set to continue at centre-back, while Mike Maignan leads the side as skipper from in between the sticks.

Noah Okafor, Samuel Chukwueze and Alessandro Florenzi remain sidelined through injury, while Emerson Royal will be suspended.

Cagliari team news

The visitors will be without Zito Luvumbo, while Yerry Mina emerges as a doubt due to an ankle problem.

New signing Elia Caprile could feature in goal, while either Nicolas Viola or Gianluca Gaetano is set to start behind centre-forward Roberto Piccoli.

Form

MIL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

CGL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/11
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

MIL

Last 5 matches

CGL

4

Wins

1

Draw

0

Wins

16

Goals scored

6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement