How to watch today's AC Milan vs Cagliari Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between AC Milan and Cagliari, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Jubilant Supercoppa Italiana champions AC Milan will turn their focus back to their Serie A campaign when the Rossoneri welcome Cagliari to San Siro on Saturday.

Sergio Conceicao's men will be looking to return to winning ways in Serie A after their last league game ended in a 1-1 draw with Roma, while Cagliari aim for back-to-back wins after picking up a 2-1 league win at Monza last time out.

AC Milan vs Cagliari kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A San Siro

The Serie A match between AC Milan and Cagliari will be played at San Siro in Milan, Italy.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Saturday, January 11, in the US.

Team news & squads

AC Milan team news

Rafael Leao is in line to return to the XI, with Fikayo Tomori set to continue at centre-back, while Mike Maignan leads the side as skipper from in between the sticks.

Noah Okafor, Samuel Chukwueze and Alessandro Florenzi remain sidelined through injury, while Emerson Royal will be suspended.

Cagliari team news

The visitors will be without Zito Luvumbo, while Yerry Mina emerges as a doubt due to an ankle problem.

New signing Elia Caprile could feature in goal, while either Nicolas Viola or Gianluca Gaetano is set to start behind centre-forward Roberto Piccoli.

