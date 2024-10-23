How to watch and live stream the 2024 Yankees vs Dodgers World Series for free

Everything you need to know about the 2024 MLB World Series between the Yankees and the Dodgers.

Major League Baseball has landed the World Series matchup it's been dreaming of, with two of the sport's true powerhouses clashing on the grandest stage for the first time in over 40 years.

It feels almost odd that the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers haven't squared off in a World Series since 1981, given their rich histories of success. However, the long wait should be well worth it for baseball fans.

This epic showdown pits two of MLB's biggest stars against each other, as Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani take center stage.

The Yankees clinched the AL East before dispatching the Kansas City Royals in the ALDS and the Cleveland Guardians in the ALCS. This marks their first trip to the Fall Classic since 2009, when they defeated the Philadelphia Phillies to claim their 27th championship.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers captured the NL West, followed by triumphs over the San Diego Padres in the NLDS and the New York Mets in the NLCS. This will be their fourth World Series appearance since 2017, having won it all during the shortened 2020 season.

What channel is the World Series on?

Here's how to watch the 2024 World Series games, with times, TV channels and streaming information for the New York Yankees vs Los Angeles Dodgers for absolutely free.

New York Yankees vs LA Dodgers series info, date, first-pitch time, tv channel

Here's the schedule for the 2024 World Series.

*Game 6 and Game 7 will be played if necessary.

Every matchup of the 2024 World Series will be broadcast on FOX for English-language viewers, with Fox Deportes providing Spanish-language coverage. Additionally, Univision will air Game 1 for Spanish-speaking fans, a historic first for the widely-watched network.

How to watch the World Series for free through over-the-air (OTA) antenna

Since FOX is airing the World Series, you can catch the big event through most cable, satellite, or live TV streaming services. However, FOX is also available as an over-the-air digital channel, meaning you don't need an expensive TV package to access it. All you need is a TV and a digital antenna.

If you're within range of a local FOX affiliate, an antenna will give you access to every World Series game for the 2024 season without needing a subscription. Many top-quality antennas range between $20 and $60, and after that one-time cost, you'll have free access to FOX and several other over-the-air channels, depending on your area.

To see which channels you can access, plug your zip code into the FCC’s Reception Map Tool.

The best part? No monthly fees! Once you’ve got the antenna set up, you can enjoy local broadcasts as long as the device keeps going strong.

How to watch the World Series for free using streaming service

If using a digital antenna isn’t an option, you can still watch the World Series by signing up for a free trial through a live TV streaming platform.

However, not all services provide free trials, and most of the ones that do only offer them for seven days. This might mean you'll need to switch between two separate trials to catch all the World Series action. Just be sure to remember to cancel before the trial ends.

How to watch 2024 MLB World Series on Fubo

Fubo is your best bet for streaming all the excitement of the 2024 World Series, especially since it's one of the easiest ways to watch FOX, which is broadcasting the entire series. The great news? You can catch a few games for free, thanks to Fubo's seven-day free trial.

After that, if you're hooked (which you probably will be), you can stick around for just $80 a month—or take advantage of the first month at only $60. It’s a bargain considering you’ll have access to nearly 200 channels, including everything you need for the World Series.

How to watch 2024 MLB World Series on DirecTV Stream

DIRECTV STREAM is your all-access pass to everything World Series, with top-notch live sports coverage, including FOX, which is broadcasting every game of the Yankees vs. Dodgers clash.

To jump into the action, you can sign up for the Entertainment + Sports Pack at around $95/month, but here’s a sweet deal—it's currently available for about $85/month for the first two months. Want more options? The Choice + Sports Pack offers even more content at approximately $95/month for the first three months. If you’re feeling extra, the Ultimate + Sports Pack delivers over 160 channels for around $109/month for the first three months. Keep in mind that prices may differ by location.

Streaming the game with a VPN

If you're tuning in from outside the U.S. but don’t want to miss the 2024 World Series, VPN services like ExpressVPN and Private Internet Access can keep you in the game.

These VPNs allow access to U.S. streaming services that carry FOX, ensuring you catch all the action.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.