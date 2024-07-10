How to watch the NBA Summer League game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Utah Jazz, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Philadelphia 76ers and Utah Jazz return to action on Wednesday night at Delta Center to close out Salt Lake City Summer League play.

The Jazz are coming into this contest off the back of a 98-75 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Salt Lake City Summer League on Tuesday at Delta Center. The Thunder raced to an impressive 29-16 lead through one quarter. The Jazz tried to come back into the game in the second, but the Thunder did not let up and cruised to the 23-point victory.

The 76ers, meanwhile, opened their game against Grizzlies in a dominant fashion and had a 31-17 lead after one quarter on Tuesday evening. However, Memphis turned the tables around, erasing the entirety of the deficit. Unfortunately for Philadelphia, Jaylen Wells' scored a game-winning one-handed floating jumper at the buzzer to win it 87-85 for the Grizzlies.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming 76ers vs Jazz NBA game, including injury report, key players and where to watch.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Utah Jazz: Date and Tip-off time

The electrifying NBA Summer League matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Utah Jazz is set to take place on July 10, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at Delta Center, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Date Wednesday, July 10, 2024 Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Arena Delta Center Location Salt Lake City, Utah

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Utah Jazz Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage NBA matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Utah Jazz live on ESPN2 Channel and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Utah Jazz Team News

Philadelphia 76ers

Jeff Dowtin led the 76ers with 18 points, supplementing them with six assists, two rebounds and one steal. Keve Aluma supplied 15 points, four rebounds, one assist and one block. Justin Edwards registered 14 points, three rebounds, one assist, two steals and two blocks.

Philadelphia might have gotten a steal landing Jared McCain with the 16th pick in the draft, having totaled 12 points, four assists, three rebounds and one steal. The former Duke star put together a solid first game with 15 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals as the 76ers got a win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Ricky Council IV, who went undrafted in 2023, also gave 76ers fans something to be excited about with 29 points and eight boards.

Utah Jazz

Kenneth Lofton Jr. and Brice Sensabaugh tallied 18 points each to lead the way for the Jazz in the 98-75 loss against Thunder on Tuesday night. Jason Preston followed up with 10 points, five rebounds, three assists and a steal, while Kyle Filipowski chipped in four points, five rebounds and two assists.

Head-to-Head