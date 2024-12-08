This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL Wrexham in huge goalkeeper crisis! Callum Burton out for season as Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's hopes of promotion to Championship dealt massive blow Wrexham League One C. Burton FA Cup Wrexham have confirmed that goalkeeper Callum Burton is likely to miss the rest of the season for the Red Dragons after suffering a torn thigh muscle. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Burton out for the rest of the season

Okonkwo out injured as well for Wrexham

Parkinson short of options for goalkeepers Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱