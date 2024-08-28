Who is playing in the Solheim Cup 2024? Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu, Suzann Pettersen & more

Here’s who will line up for the United States and Europe at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville this September

One year after Europe held onto the Solheim Cup following a pulsating tie in Spain, the United States will have the chance to exact revenge as the two teams meet again for the 2024 edition of the tournament.

Held in an abridged form of its two-year cycle to again realign the event into alternative years away from the Ryder Cup, the celebrated team event for players on either side of the Atlantic will take place at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville this September.

Having shared the spoils last time, team captains Stacy Lewis and Suzann Pettersen will be determined to get one over their rivals as they take the course again.

But the players that make up the field look set to be a who’s who of the LPGA Tour and beyond, with some of the biggest names in golf set to tee off in search of the iconic Waterford Crystal prize.

So, who will take part in the Solheim Cup 2024? Read on for GOAL’s guide to all the stars who will line up in Virginia for the late summer showdown.

Who is playing in the Solheim Cup 2024?