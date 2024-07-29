How to watch the 2024 Solheim Cup: TV Schedule, timings, streaming links & more

Here's all you need to know about this year's latest edition of the popular golf tournament

The 2024 edition of the Solheim Cup takes place this September, as Team USA and Team Europe meet for the second time in a single calendar year after the decision to revert the event to alternate years alongside the Ryder Cup.

Bringing together some of the best golfers from either side of the Atlantic, the stars of the LPGA Tour and the Ladies European Tour will meet at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Virginia, United States, to decide who will take home the coveted Waterford Crystal.

On their last visit to American soil three years ago, Victory set up a successful defense back home for Team Europe last September, though they were pushed all the way as both teams played out a 14-14 draw at Finca Cortesin in Casares, Spain.

Article continues below

Captains Stacy Lewis and Suzann Pettersen will reprise their roles after 2023, and both will likely bring some of their biggest stars to play on the course over three days in the late summer, with the former indeed determined to end the hoodoo her team has endured over the past few tournaments.

Stars like Celine Boutier and Nelly Korda will likely be among those teeing off too, with fans set to be treated to a positive feast of fairway action and putting-green drama in Old Dominion.

It’s all shaping up to be another terrific tournament, but when does it take place? Where will it unfold? How can you catch all the action? Below, GOAL brings you our guide to the 2024 Solheim Cup.

When is the 2024 Solheim Cup?

The 2024 Solheim Cup will be held between Friday, September 13 and Sunday, September 15, towards the end of the summer season in the northern hemisphere.

Where will the 2024 Solheim Cup take place?

Getty Images

The 2024 Solheim Cup will be held at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia. Opened in 1991, the venue has previously hosted the Presidents Cup on four occasions.

It marks the event's first visit to Virginia and the first time in the South since the 1994 edition was held in West Virginia.

How to watch the 2024 Solheim Cup

The 2024 Solheim Cup will be shown on television through Golf Channel and streamed through Peacock and FuboTV.

Subscriptions to Peacock Premium with ads start from $5.99 per month, while those taking out Peacock Premium Plus without ads can pick up packages priced from $11.99 per month.

Plans for FuboTV start at $74.99 per month and go up to $99.99 per month as part of a rolling contract. With over 100 channels, no contract, no hidden fees, and the option to cancel anytime, FuboTV is a no-brainer for sports fans.

2024 Solheim Cup TV Schedule

Date Watch Friday, September 13 Golf Channel / Peacock / FuboTV Saturday, September 14 Golf Channel / Peacock / FuboTV Sunday, September 15 Golf Channel / Peacock / FuboTV

Which team has won the Solheim Cup the most times?

Getty Images

Team USA has won the Solheim Cup most often, notching up ten victories during the tournament’s existence. Europe has, meanwhile, won on seven occasions, while there has been one tie in which the latter also retained the trophy.

The 2013 edition remains the largest by a margin of victory when Team Europe won 18-10 against their rivals. The margin of victory has been less than two points over the past three editions, however, highlighting its position as one of the most competitive golf events on the calendar.

Recent Solheim Cup winners

Year Winner Course 2024 TBD Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Gainesville, Virginia, USA 2023 Tie Finca Cortesin, Spain 2021 Europe Inverness Club, Ohio, USA 2019 Europe Gleneagles, Scotland 2017 United States Des Moines Golf and Country Club, Iowa, USA 2015 United States Golf Club St. Leon-Rot, Germany 2013 Europe Colorado Golf Club, Colorado, USA 2011 Europe Killeen Castle Golf Resort, Ireland 2009 United States Rich Harvest Farms, Illinois, USA 2007 United States Halmstad GK, Sweden 2005 United States Crooked Stick Golf Club, Indiana, USA 2003 Europe Bareback Golf & Country Club, Sweden

FAQs

Getty Images

Has Virginia hosted the Solheim Cup before?

Virginia has not hosted the Solheim Cup before, with the event making its first visit to the state when it takes place at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club.

The 1994 edition was previously held in neighbouring West Virginia, but this will break new ground for the event when it takes place in September.

Who won the last edition of the Solheim Cup?

Neither side won the last edition of the Solheim Cup, with both teams drawing a 14-14 contest in Spain to share the spoils. However, as the incumbent holders, Team Europe retained possession of the trophy.

Another draw will not be enough for Team USA in Virginia. They must win outright to regain the top prize.

How many times has Team USA won the Solheim Cup?

Team USA has won the Solheim Cup on ten occasions. They recorded a three-point victory in the inaugural edition in 1990 and mostly dominated the first decade of the tournament.

Team Europe has conversely won seven times, while there was one tie that allowed them to retain the trophy. However, they have mostly dominated recent editions of the event, having last lost in 2017 and with three unbeaten tournaments under their belts since.