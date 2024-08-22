How to watch and live stream English Championship soccer 2024-25 season: Weekend schedule, TV channel & kick-off times

Discover the best ways to stream English Championship soccer for the 2024-25 season

The best overall TV package, but you will need 'Ultimate' to watch Championship soccer.

The English Championship consistently proves to be one of the most exciting soccer leagues on the planet as huge clubs, sleeping giants and relative minnows look to secure their spot in the promised land - the Premier League.

There are some major clubs plying their trade in the division, with no shortage of must-see fixtures, including the likes of Cardiff versus Swansea, Sunderland versus Middlesbrough and the Steel City Derby between Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday.

Whether you're a lover of Leeds United, are backing Burnley, or just simply want to watch some of the most competitive soccer around, there are plenty of live streaming options, so you won't miss a moment of the action.

Which channel has the rights to the English Championship?

CBS is now the new home of Championship soccer across the United States, with a commitment to broadcasting a minimum of 155 Championship games per season. That's around a third of the competition.

The broadcaster will also show all play-off games live, as well as a minimum of 30 Carabao Cup matches.

As part of the deal, CBS also has the broadcast rights to the rest of the English Football League and will broadcast a minimum of 38 League One and League Two games. This deal runs until the end of 2027/28 campaign.

The vast majority of games will be available to stream live on Paramount+, the official streaming platform of CBS. Other games will be shown on the CBS Sports Network channel that is available across a host of different streaming providers.

Upcoming English Championship fixtures on US television

Date Match Kick-off (ET) Channel / Streaming Service 08/24 Bristol City vs Coventry City 07:30 Paramount+ 08/24 QPR vs Plymouth Argyle 07:30 Paramount+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream 08/24 Norwich City vs Plymouth Argyle 10:00 Paramount+ 08/24 Stoke City vs West Brom 10:00 Paramount+ 08/24 Sunderland vs Burnley 10:00 Paramount+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream

You can see a list of the upcoming English Championship fixtures that are being streamed via the table above.

The best TV packages to watch English Championship soccer in 2024-25

There are several ways in which you can pick up CBS Sports to live stream Championship soccer, alongside the rest of the EFL. Here are all the details you need to find the best package to suit you...