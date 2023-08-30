An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Brazilian Serie A soccer in 2023

Fanatiz has positioned itself as the market leader when it comes to South American soccer specifically.

There are few countries around the world that have quite the same love or association with soccer as Brazil. The nation's brand of football is synonymous with style, fun and expression, likened to the passion and extravagance of the samba.

From São Paulo to Rio soccer is in the heart and soul of Brazilians, and for many of the world's best ever players, professionally it all starts in the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A.

It's an exciting and swashbuckling league to enjoy, but how can you stream one of the top leagues in South America?

Which channels have the rights to Campeonato Brasileiro Série A soccer?

Across the USA there are a number of ways you can watch Brazilian football, with coverage across several languages including English, Portuguese and Spanish. For those wanting to enjoy Brazilian club action in English, Paramount+ has the broadcast rights, while Spanish-language coverage is owned currently by both Fanatiz (also offers English commentary) and ViX streaming platforms.

Rede Globo currently provides spectators with the option to watch the match in native Portuguese.

Best TV packages to watch Campeonato Brasileiro Série A Soccer in 2024

But where can you watch these channels? Well, there are a number of different packages, ranging in price, that will give you the chance to watch big-name teams such as São Paulo and Corinthians. Below you'll find some of the best out there to stream Brazil's premier division...