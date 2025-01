This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

The Soccer Tournament Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham, Luis Nani and Sergio Aguero return to TST 2025, USWNT legend Carli Lloyd enters women's competition worth $1M TST Wrexham USA Borussia Dortmund S. Aguero The 7v7 event returns in June, with superstars galore competing for the $1M prize in each the men's and women's divisions Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below TST 2025 returns this summer

Team Nani, Team Aguero, Wrexham all return

Carli Lloyd joins US women as player Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match