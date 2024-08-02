Paris 2024 Olympic women's football tournament power rankings: No.2 USWNT faces No.3 Japan in quarter-finals

Canada claimed gold in Tokyo three years ago but there are some quality sides out to take that crown at Paris 2024...

Only eight nations remain in the 2024 Olympic women's football tournament after the group stage concluded on Wednesday, with the four teams that will be competing for medals to be known after Saturday's quarter-finals take place.

Zambia, New Zealand, Australia and Nigeria were the four teams eliminated from the Games this week, with world champion Spain, South American champion Brazil and Olympic champion Canada all still standing as the knockout stage prepares to begin.

With three matches played, there's much more to go off when it comes to analyzing which teams look best-equipped to win gold later this month. So, who will it be? GOAL ranks the contenders for the podium at Paris 2024...

Previous update: July 29, 2024.