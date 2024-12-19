Inter Miami pre-season 2025: Tour, fixture schedule, where to watch & how to buy tickets

Everything you need to know about Inter Miami's 2025 pre-season preparations.

Under the guidance of head coach Javier Mascherano, Inter Miami are gearing up to build on their remarkable 2024 campaign.

The team clinched the Supporters' Shield and shattered the MLS single-season points record by amassing 74 points. Adding to their success, Lionel Messi was crowned the Landon Donovan MLS MVP after leading the league with an impressive 36 goal contributions.

Looking ahead to 2025, Messi and Inter Miami are set for a busy and ambitious schedule. They will compete in prestigious tournaments, including the Champions Cup, the Club World Cup, and the Leagues Cup. Meanwhile, they'll aim to defend their Supporters' Shield crown and secure another playoff spot as they chase MLS Cup glory in the upcoming season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about Inter Miami's 2025 pre-season preparations, including where to watch the games and more.