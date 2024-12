This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport 'I did not punish Theo Hernandez'- Paulo Fonseca explains why he benched star AC Milan left-back Serie A T. Hernandez P. Fonseca AC Milan AC Milan head coach Paulo Fonseca has explained why he recently opted to bench club captain Theo Hernandez. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Hernandez dropped against Genoa

Fonseca opted for Alex Jimenez

