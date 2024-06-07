Copa America 2024: Every host city and stadium where games will be played

Your guide to every Copa America 2024 host stadiums

The Copa America arrives in the USA for the second time in eight years, with one of the world’s biggest tournaments taking over some of the world’s most impressive stadiums.

Mostly NFL venues, hundreds of thousands of people will pass through the turnstiles in June and July, when Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Angel Di Maria will light up the Copa America in what will likely be their last major tournament. The final will take place in Miami on July 14.

Tickets are flying out already across the 14 different venues, but where are games in the 2024 competition scheduled to be played?

When is Copa America 2024?

Copa America 2024 kicks off on Thursday, June 20, when defending champions Argentina begin their campaign. Games then take place daily until the latter rounds, with the Final taking place on Sunday, July 14.

Copa America 2024 Schedule

The Group Stage, as usual, takes up much of the tournament, with it running for just under two weeks. The knockout phase then runs from July 4 onwards, with the full schedule found below:

Round Dates Group Stage June 2 - July 2 Quarterfinals July 4 - 6 Semifinals July 9 - 10 Third Place July 13 Final July 14

Copa America 2024 stadiums: List of host cities, venues

Copa America 2024 host cities span the breadth of the USA, with four stadiums having previously hosted games at the 2016 Centenario edition of the competition. The USA is also hosting the FIFA World Cup, with Canada and Mexico, in 2026, of which eight of this year’s Copa America stadiums will also host games.

Below, you can find the complete list of Copa America 2024 stadiums and cities: