Soccer Cities guide to Miami: How to see the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Final, where to stay and things to do

Everything you need to know about the city hosting this years Copa America final

Get ready for some blockbuster soccer this summer in North and South America as the United States hosts Copa America 2024 CONMEBOL and CONCACAF sides will go head-to-head as Argentina aim to retain their title.

But, if you're interested in all the details about the final - look no further. The 2024 Copa America final will take place in Miami, Florida, on July 14 at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Sixteen nations will battle it out in one of the most exciting knockout international soccer tournaments. There definitely won't be any absence of big names. We'll see the likes of Lionel Messi for Argentina and Christian Pulisic for the home nation.

With all that being here's you're go-to guide on everything you'll need to know about how you could make it to the 2024 Copa America final in Miami.

When is Copa America 2024

The 2024 Copa America takes place between June 20 and July 14.

All of the teams were drawn into four groups according to their FIFA seed ranking. Here are the official groups for the initial group stage of the tournament.

Group A Argentina, Peru, Chili, CONCACAF Play-off winner 5 Group B Mexico, Ecuador, Venezuela, Jamaica Group C USA, Uruguay, Panama, Bolivia Group D Brazil, Colombia, Paraguay, CONCACAF Play-off winner 6

Group stage: June 20 to July 2

June 20 to July 2 Quarterfinals: July 4 to 6

July 4 to 6 Semifinals: July 9 and 10

July 9 and 10 Third-place match: July 13

July 13 Final: July 14

When is the Copa America 2024 final?

The final will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, on July 14 at 20:00 EST.

Where is the Copa America 2024 final?

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami is a multi-sport venue in Florida. It's home of the NFL team the Miami Dolphins and the Miami Hurricanes. The stadium has hosted six Super Bowls, two World Series (1997 and 2003), and even Wrestlemania XXVIII.

The stadium also hosts the annual Orange Bowl, which is a college football bowl game, and the Miami Open tennis tournament. As if its credentials for being a versatile venue weren't enough, it also temporarily hosted the Miami International Autodrome - for Formula 1's Miami Grand Prix.

Stadium Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida Capacity 75,000 Built 1987

How to get Copa America 2024 final tickets

Tickets for the Group Stage, Quarter Finals, Semi-Finals, and 3rd Place match are all live now on Ticketmaster.

Prices range for each stage of the tournament, here's a price bracket breakdown of what you can expect:

Group stage: $96 - $1,150+

$96 - $1,150+ Quarterfinals: $120 - $635+

$120 - $635+ Semifinals: $90 - $345+

$90 - $345+ Third-place match: $90 - $345+

Flights to the Copa America 2024 final

Where to stay near Hard Rock Stadium?

There is an abundance of hotels and accommodations in Miami for visitors, with a selection of places to stay scattered across the city. They also vary in budget, so there is sure to be something out there for everyone.

FAQs

Who is hosting the Copa America in 2024?

The United States is the official host of the 2024 Copa America. They have now hosted the tournament for the second time after hosting the Copa América Centenario in 2016.

What stadiums are the Copa America 2024?

Fourteen stadiums across the US will be hosting Copa America matches. Amongst those five are home to MLS clubs.

They are the Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta United), Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte FC), Children's Mercy Park (Sporting Kansas City), Exploria Stadium (Orlando City SC) and Q2 Stadium (Austin FC).

Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, Nevada

- Las Vegas, Nevada AT&T Stadium - Arlington, Texas

- Arlington, Texas Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte, North Carolina

- Charlotte, North Carolina Children's Mercy Park - Kansas City, Kansas

- Kansas City, Kansas Exploria Stadium - Orlando, Florida

- Orlando, Florida GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium - Kansas City, Missouri

- Kansas City, Missouri Hard Rock Stadium - Miami Gardens, Florida

- Miami Gardens, Florida Levi's Stadium - Santa Clara, California

- Santa Clara, California Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Atlanta, Georgia

- Atlanta, Georgia MetLife Stadium - East Rutherford, New Jersey

- East Rutherford, New Jersey NRG Stadium - Houston, Texas

- Houston, Texas Q2 Stadium - Austin, Texas

- Austin, Texas SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, California

- Inglewood, California State Farm Stadium - Glendale, Arizona

Who is favored in the Copa America 2024?

The obvious favorites are Argentina, who have now won 15 Copa America titles - making them the joint most successful national side in the competition with Uruguay.

Will Neymar play at Copa America 2024?

Fans will also be keeping an eye on any more injury news regarding Neymar, who sustained an ACL injury in September 2023 and is looking unlikely to feature in the tournament. Although you never know, he might surprise us with a speedier recovery.

Will Messi play at Copa America 2024?

Lionel Messi will be at the 2024 Copa America tournament and the first time the Argentine international will defend a major international trophy. The Copa America was his first major international trophy after winning it in 2021.