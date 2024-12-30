This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images All change for Christian Pulisic: Paulo Fonseca admits he's set to be SACKED by AC Milan after just six months following frustrating Roma draw - with new head coach already lined up to replace him P. Fonseca AC Milan C. Pulisic Serie A Paulo Fonseca has admitted he is set to be sacked as AC Milan head coach, and reports suggest his successor is already lined up. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below AC Milan struggling this season

Fonseca says he is set for the sack

Italian giants line up replacement Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱