Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen Predictions and Betting Tips: Invincible Streak to End in Europa League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen predictions and betting tips ahead of Thursday's Europa Conference League semi-final.

Roma had to overcome Serie A rivals AC Milan to reach the final four of this competition, while Bayer Leverkusen ended West Ham's hopes of back-to-back European trophies in the quarter-finals and the pair lock horns in a mouthwatering contest, which sees the first leg take place in Rome on Thursday evening.

Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen Betting Tips

Roma draw no bet @ +145 with bet365

Under 2.5 goals @ -125 with bet365

0-0 at half-time @ +175 with bet365

Leverkusen run may finally be ended

You take on Bayer Leverkusen at your peril, but now may be the time when their mammoth unbeaten run comes to an end.

It's 46 matches and counting for the newly-crowned German champions, who have stood firm so far despite a punishing recent schedule. However, there have been signs that they are running out of steam, and Roma could take advantage at the Stadio Olimpico.

No team has found a way to stop Xabi Alonso's men, but Roma have cracked the code once before, and they may be able to do so once again in the Eternal City, where they are unbeaten in their last 11 Europa League matches.

Ten of those were wins, and included in that sequence was a 1-0 win over Leverkusen last season.

A similar outcome could be on the cards this week, as the German side will unlikely push too hard for victory with next week's return leg to come on home soil. And, having drawn their last three matches in which they relied on last-minute goals to preserve their unbeaten run, it may pay to side with the Italians this week.

Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen Tip 1: Roma draw no bet @ +145 with bet365

Floodgates unlikely to open in Rome

Roma and Bayer Leverkusen met in the Europa League last season and there was just one goal scored across the two fixtures. That came courtesy of 1-0 for Roma in the Italian capital and both sides would likely be fairly happy with a similar result this week.

The German champions have yet to beat the Giallorossi in the Eternal City and they have scored more than one goal in a game just once in three attempts.

Roma are a tough nut to crack on home soil, and they could edge to a crucial victory on Thursday.

Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen Tip 2: Under 2.5 goals @ -125 with bet365

Honours could be even at the break

The last two meetings between Roma and Leverkusen have been 0-0 at the break and their latest showdown could be low on first-half goal scoring action.

Neither side will want to give too much away early on, and a cagey affair could ensue in the Italian capital.

The German side will set up to avoid defeat this week, and they could hold out for at least 45 minutes.

Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen Tip 3: 0-0 at half-time @ +175 with bet365