Academico Viseu Overview

Despite the temporary truce, the ongoing conflict has forced the postponement of yet another Saudi professional football fixture, underscoring the fragile security situation and it

The familiar cycle of postponements has swung back into action, forcing clubs, players and fans to once again adjust their schedules at short notice. With fixture secretaries already poring over calendars in search of free dates, the latest round of rescheduled kick-offs underlines the logistical challenge facing the league as it attempts to maintain a fair and orderly campaign amid persistent disruptions. In the latest statement released to club websites and broadcast partners, competition officials confirmed that a run of bad weather, ground-sharing conflicts and international call-ups had triggered the fresh wave of changes. “The integrity of the competition and the welfare of participants remain our top priorities,” the statement read. “We apologise for the inconvenience and thank everyone for their understanding and cooperation.” For supporters who have already endured months of uncertainty, the news will come as little surprise but nonetheless frustrates those hoping for a return