BC.Game APK Download Guide: BC.Game App Android & iOS Version

BC.Game apk offers over 8000 live events for sports betting and 1000 high-quality casino games.

BC.Game App Overview

BC.Game is an online casino and sportsbook that provides the ultimate crypto betting experience to players. Here, you can wager on casino games and sports events without worrying about your safety.

The operator offers safe and secure betting applications for both Android and iOS users. You can get an exciting welcome bonus along with multiple other promotions to enhance your betting experience on BC.Game APK.

Before we describe each feature, check below some basic information about the BC.Game app download:

BC.Game App File Size 13.5 MB Welcome Offer 180% bonus of up to ₹17,00,000 Current version of the app 1.0 Installed app size 53.6 MB Cost of the app Free Supported operating systems Android & iOS Does it support Hindi language? Yes Accepted payment methods UPI, Paytm, PhonePe, IMPS, Bank Transfer, Bitcoin & 90+ Altcoins BC.Game apk download link BC.Game.apk

How to Download BC.Game APK on Android - Step-by-Step Guide

Here are the steps for BC.Game app download process on your Android devices:

Open the BC.Game sportsbook website in the Google Chrome browser. Go to the Chrome menu and click on the ‘Install app’. Tap the ‘Install’ button. Make sure app installation from unknown sources is enabled on your device. You can do that by going to the Settings of your device. Go to Security and tap the ‘Install unknown apps’ option. Here, you can enable the app installation from unknown sources. Once the app is installed, you can open it and create your betting account.

Installation of BC.Game APK for Android

After downloading the app from the Chrome browser, it will be automatically installed on your device. All you have to do is wait for a few seconds. In case you are unable to install the app check the settings on your phone and enable installation from unknown sources. After installing the app, you can launch it and start playing.

BC.Game App for Android

The app offers excellent features and an easy-to-navigate interface to Android users. You will find both the Casino and Sportsbook sections clearly visible on the homepage of the app. Registered players can go to the ‘Accounts’ section and quickly deposit or withdraw funds. Furthermore, you can also access the app in different languages including English, Hindi, Bangla, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu.

System Requirements for BC.Game APK

Android Version Android 4.1 or more RAM 1 GB+ Processor 800 MHz or higher Memory Space 53.6 MB

Supported Android Devices

You can download BC.Game mobile app on both smartphones and tablets with system versions of Android 5.0 or above. Check out the compatible Android devices to install this sportsbook app:

Vivo S18

OnePlus Nord N30 SE

Realme Note 50

Moto G04

Samsung Galaxy S24

Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G

Poco M6 Pro 4G

Honor Magic 6

Poco X6

Asus ROG Phone 8

Moto G34 5G

Redmi Note 13 5G

BC.Game iOS App

Similar to the Android version, the BC.Game download for iOS is also great. The app offers amazing features and runs smoothly on different iOS devices. The clean interface allows players to easily navigate through different betting options. Moreover, it offers smoother gameplay and faster loading times to iOS users.

How to Download the BC.Game App for iOS?

Check below the steps for BC.Game apk download for iOS devices:

Go to the Safari browser on your iOS device. Search BC.Game and open the sportsbook website. Now tap the ‘Sharing’ button. Create an iOS app shortcut by clicking on the ‘Add to home screen’. Once the app is installed, you can launch and bet on your favourite sports events.

BC.Game iOS App System Requirements

Before installing the app, check the following system requirements for BC.Game download for iOS devices:

iOS Version iOS 14 or later RAM 1 GB+ Memory Space 52.3 MB Processor 1.4 GHz

Supported iOS devices for BC.Game App

Here are some popular iOS devices on which you can install the BC.Game apk free download:

iPhone 5S

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPhone XR

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

How to Update and Download the Latest BC.Game App?

You can also quickly download the update for this app and install the latest version. Updating the app allows you to get an enhanced user experience and new features. The updated version offers seamless app performance and usability. You can update this sports betting app from our site.

Here are the steps you need to follow to download the latest version of this sports betting apk:

Visit our website. Find and click on the ‘Download app’ button. Once you click the button, the file will start downloading. Tap the file and install the latest updated version of the sportsbook.

BC.Game Mobile App Bonuses for New App Users

The operator offers an exciting welcome bonus for both casino and sportsbook sections. You can get these offers after successfully registering and creating your betting account.

New players will get a 180% welcome bonus of up to ₹17,00,000 on their first four deposits. The BC.Game bonus code to get this offer is ‘bcgoal’.

Aside from this, you can also claim multiple other promotions and enhance your betting experience. For example, the operator offers a level-up bonus, rakeback, free lucky spins, cashback, and free roll competitions to regular players.

Bonus Offer Bonus Amount Minimum Deposit Welcome Bonus 180% bonus up to ₹17,00,000 ₹500 Free Lucky Spins Up to 500 USDT Free Roll Competition Different winnings based on the number you get

How to avail BC.Game Mobile App Bonus?

You can follow these steps to get the mobile app bonus:

Open the BC.Game app on your device. Login to your betting account. Top up your account with the required minimum deposit. Go to the ‘Promotions’ section. Select the bonus you wish to claim. Use our bonus code bcgoal to get the offer.

BC.Game Mobile Site vs BC.Game APK: Which one to Choose?

The sportsbook has a fully functional website version for players residing in India. While both the app and website versions offer similar features, there might be a few differences you will find. For example, the mobile app provides better interactivity and easier access. You don’t have to open any browser to access the sportsbook.

Furthermore, using an app version is more efficient and convenient. The mobile app allows you to quickly open the sportsbook and bet on your preferred games. In addition, players can also receive quick live notifications by using the BC.Game app.

Check below some advantages of the BC.Game mobile app over its website version:

Pros Mobile/desktop Version Apk/App Version Direct access to the sportsbook No Yes Live notifications No Yes

How to Create a new account on BC.Game app?

Once you download the app, you can follow these steps to quickly register and create your betting account:

Open the sportsbook app on your mobile device. Tap the ‘Sign Up’ button available at the top right corner of the app. Select your preferred method to register. The operator allows you to register via both email address and phone number. Enter your email address or phone number. Set a strong password. Enter the referral or bonus code. Agree to the terms & conditions and click on the ‘Sign Up’ button. Once you are registered, you can also get the welcome bonus available on the sportsbook app. After BC.Game registration, players will be required to complete the KYC verification.

How to Log In to the BC.Game APK?

Here are the steps to log in to your betting account on the BC.Game app:

Open the sportsbook app. Click on the ‘Sign in’ button. Fill in your registered email address or phone number. Enter your password. Once you tap the ‘Sign in’ button, you will get access to your account.

Betting Options on BC.Game Mobile App

When it comes to betting options, the operator ensures an unmatchable playing experience. You can place bets on a variety of sports ranging from cricket to football. The app has separate sections for casino, sports, racing, and lottery. Players can easily switch between these sections and wager on their choice of games.

Let’s take a more detailed look at the betting options available on this sportsbook app:

Sports Betting

From diverse sports collections to great odds, the BC.Game apk free download has everything a bettor would hope for. The app allows you to bet on popular events like IPL, UFC, UEFA Europa League, and other tournaments.

Here are some examples of sports available for betting on this app:

Cricket

Football

Basketball

Tennis

Handball

Baseball

Ice Hockey

American Football

Casino Games

The casino section of the app is filled with high-quality and exciting games. The operator has partnered with top software providers like Red Tiger, Pragmatic Play, Evolution Gaming, and Playtech.

Check below some popular categories of casino games you can find on this app:

Online Slots: Book of Dead, Starburst, Money Train 2, and Moon Princess.

Book of Dead, Starburst, Money Train 2, and Moon Princess. Table Games: VIP Roulette, Triple Bonus Poker, and Blackjack Double Exposure.

VIP Roulette, Triple Bonus Poker, and Blackjack Double Exposure. BC Originals: Crash, Limbo, Classic Dice, and Ring of Fortune.

Crash, Limbo, Classic Dice, and Ring of Fortune. Live Casino: Crazy Time, XXXTreme Lightning Roulette, and Caribbean Stud Poker.

Live Betting

Here, you can also bet on a wide range of live sports matches and leagues. Players can get match updates in real-time and place bets with strategy. Check below some popular live betting options available on this mobile app:

FIFA

Counter-Strike

eCricket

Dota-2

Soccer

NBA-2K

eHorse Racing

eFighting

Snooker

Darts

Field Hockey

Lottery

BC.Game apk also has a lottery section where you can participate in different lottery games. You can explore 200+ hot lottery events and get a chance to hit the jackpot. The app allows players to filter lottery events based on their preferred country and place their bets.

How to Place a Bet on BC.Game App?

Here’s a step-by-step guide to place bets on this sports betting app:

Open the sportsbook app. Go to the ‘Deposit’ section and fund your account. Select a sports event of your choice. Understand and choose the right bet type. Enter the amount you want to bet. Make sure to check the bet details. Confirm your bet.

Deposit and Withdrawal Methods in BC.Game App

Payment Method Minimum Deposit Amount Withdrawal Processing Time UPI ₹500 Instant Paytm ₹500 Instant PhonePe ₹500 Instant Bitcoin No Limit Instant 90+ Altcoins No Limit Instant

Best Features of BC.Game APK

Here are some of the best features that make this BC.Game a suitable sportsbook app for players:

Diverse Betting Options

The app has a large collection of casino games, sports events, lotteries and live betting options. You can indulge in any of these on the same app.

Convenient To Use

Downloading this app is more convenient and efficient to use. Players can easily switch to different sections and enjoy a thrilling betting experience.

Accepts Cryptocurrencies

The app accepts different cryptocurrencies as payment options. Some common examples include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Ripple, Cardano, and Solana.

Exciting Promotional Offers

Aside from the welcome offers, players can also get different promotions. The operator regularly offers bonuses on various sports events and games.

BC.Game App Customer Service

The app has a unique chat room where different users can communicate and share their playing experiences. In addition, you can quickly resolve your issues by connecting with customer support. You can get in touch with effective live support and get instant help. Aside from this, players can also join the BC.Game community on different platforms like Github, Instagram, Facebook, and Discord.

BC.Game APK Summary

Overall, BC.Game apk is a great sportsbook app for players who expect different betting options in one place. From local to international, you can find various sports tournaments available for betting. As the app is crypto-focused, players may face issues while selecting a withdrawal option. We believe the operator can make this app more convenient by accepting diverse payment methods.

Furthermore, as the sportsbook is licensed, you can expect a safe and secure betting environment. In addition, the app also offers some transparency by allowing players to join the chat room and discuss their playing experience.

BC.Game APK FAQs

Q1. Is it legal to download BC.Game app in India?

As there is no legal regulation against online betting in India, it is legal to download this app.

Q2. How to install the BC.Game APK?

Go to the sportsbook website, tap the ‘Download app’ button, and install the mobile app on your device.

Q3. How to update the BC.Game app?

You can update this app by downloading its latest version from our site.

Q4. What is the minimum withdrawal amount in the BC.Game app?

The minimum withdrawal amount may vary depending on the payment method you select on the app.

Q5. What are the reasons for BC.Game app installation issues on my phone?

Some common reasons might be installation from unknown sources disabled in your device’s settings or poor network connection.