What is Jurgen Klopp's net worth and how much does the Liverpool manager earn?

The German boss is one of the most exciting personalities in England and has a salary to match

Jurgen Klopp is known for his over-enthusiastic pitchside celebrations and charismatic personality and under his management, have launched a bid to win the Premier League title for the first time in their history.

He's had some setbacks in losing two finals but he led Dortmund to two titles – pipping rivals Bayern – and has overhauled Liverpool to become a side worthy of challenging for the highest honours in and Europe.

Known for his affinity for attacking and his famed 'Gegenpress' method, Klopp sides are notable for their lethal ability to counter-attack in an instant – with the trio of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah encapsulating his football philosophy.

But just how much is the Liverpool boss worth? Goal takes a look.

How much does Jurgen Klopp earn?

The German manager was awarded a hefty pay rise after joining Liverpool from Dortmund, where he earned an estimated £4 million a year.

Since moving to Liverpool, he is reported to be earning roughly £7m a year, though the figure is expected to be more considering he signed a contract extension in 2016, barely a year after he arrived on Merseyside.

Timeframe Earnings Per second £0.22 Per minute £13.36 Per hour £801.28 Per day £26,923 Per week £134,615 Per month £583,333 Per year £7m

What sponsorship deals does Jurgen Klopp have?

Klopp is a brand ambassador for New Balance, the company that manufactures Liverpool's kits, and you'll rarely see him without his trademark cap-and-coat look on the sidelines and in interviews.

At the time of signing the partnership, the German said: “I am excited to now be part of the New Balance team. I’ve got to know the brand very well since moving to Liverpool. New Balance shares my enthusiasm for football, always working hard to improve our position in the game and reach our goals. I’m excited for what the future will bring.”

In addition to the deal with the kit manufacturer, Klopp also has sponsorship deals with German beer Warsteiner, car manufacturers Opel, electronics giants Philips and TV network Sky Deutschland.

Klopp promotes the German beer company's non-alcoholic beverage, designed as the perfect refreshment for sports, meetings or to enjoy between meals.

"I am a German football coach and one of the ambassadors of our national sport, just like Warsteiner beer is one of the best ambassadors for the German beer tradition," he said about the beer.

"My grandparents owned a small brewery and I do enjoy a good beer."

What charity work does Jurgen Klopp do?

Klopp is a noted philanthropist, and once donated £4,000 for a cancer charity in 2018. The Reds coach donated the money to Liverpool sporting director Mike Edwards’ Men In Lycra Just Giving page as the Anfield sporting director was preparing to run a half marathon in aid of Prostate Cancer UK.

"I have this helping syndrome. I really care about people," Klopp said at the time.

The German manager also participated in James Milner's charity match in . Named 'A Match For Cancer', the friendly was co-sponsored by the James Milner Foundation and featured Liverpool players on one team and Brendan Rodgers managing the other. The likes of Dirk Kuyt, Robbie Keane and Luis Garcia all featured.

“The people saw a lot of big names, still in a good shape," the German manager said after the game. "That they all came over here and did what they did is really nice. It was for something really good and that’s why we were all here.

“I really respect a lot what Millie is doing with his foundation. It’s great. The gala is once a year and I was there three times. It’s a fantastic event and everybody is so generous. He invests a lot of time and money and all the people on the night invest a lot of money. It’s all for a really good project, I like that a lot."

Article continues below

Klopp is also invested in the club's charity events and fundraisers, a frequent visitor to Alder Hey hospital and participates in LFC Foundation events raising money for those who have cystic fibrosis.

What cars does Jurgen Klopp drive?

Unlike his colleagues on the pitch, the German drives a rather modest Opel Insignia (priced at around £18,000) and even appeared in a commercial for the car in 2018.

What is Jurgen Klopp's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jurgen Klopp has an accumulated net worth of roughly £15m.