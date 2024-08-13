Betway Sign Up Code BETGOAL: Claim up to GHS 200 in Free Bets

The Betway code is BETGOAL. New customers can get up to GHS 200 in Free Bets when registering.

What Can I Get With The Promo Code?

Sign up with the Betway short code BETGOAL and get up to GHS 200 in free bets, which you can wager on different sporting events, including the Ghana Premier League. It is a great opportunity for new bettors to test out their strategies before fully committing to the platform.

Betway Offer Bonus Details Bonus Type Welcome Bonus Bonus Description Get up to GHS 200 in free bets General T&Cs For newbies duly registered and verified on Betway Wagering Requirements Wager 3X the amount of the Free Bonus on games with odds 3.0 or higher Maximum Withdrawal Amount GHS 200 Minimum Deposit GHS 1 Minimum Bet GHS 1 Betway Promo Code BETGOAL

How To Maximise the Bonus

These are the steps to keep in mind when you want to claim the bonus while using the Betway referral code Ghana :

Claim the Full Bonus: Ensure you deposit an amount that gives you access to all the GHS 200 free bets. This means that the more you deposit, the more the amount will be matched, up to GHS 200.

Betting Conditions: To fulfill the wagering requirements, you have to bet thrice on the bonus. So, if you have a bonus of GHS 200, the regulations require you to bet on games up to GHS 600 (3 X 200).

Placing Qualifying Wagers: The next step is to place bets on games with odds of 3.0 or higher. Odds lower than 3.0 do not count even if your games go through.

Check the Expiration Date: Once you make your first deposit after registering with the Betway sign up code Ghana, start counting the days. The free bet is only valid for 30 days, so ensure you fulfill all the wagering requirements before it expires. If you don’t, you lose the bonus.

Withdrawal Conditions: Betway requires you to meet the wagering requirements before making any withdrawals on your potential winnings. Withdrawing without meeting the requisite conditions leads to forfeiture of the free bet balance. Thus, ensure you place the obligatory bets before withdrawing your winnings to stay in the game.

A Real-Life Example of Getting the Offer

With the Betway bonus code, players can wager on some of the best games in the Ghana Premier League, African Cup of Nations, and European tournaments. Here is a real-life example of how to wager on games with the bonus:

Bet 1 Bet 2 Full Time: Accra Hearts of Oak to Win - Accra Hearts of Oak vs Kotoko SC at 3.15 Full Time: Slovakia to win - Slovakia vs Romania at 3.20 + Full Time: Samatex FC to win- Samatex FC vs Medeama FC at 3.25 + Half Time: Portugal to win - Georgia vs Portugal at 3.10 + Full Time Aduana Stars o win - Aduana Stars vs Bechem United at 3.12 + Full Time: Venezuela to win - Venezuela vs Mexico at 3.50 Total odds: 9.9 Total odds: 9.42 Stake amount: GHS 1 Stake amount: any amount above GHS 1

How to Claim the Offer With the Code

Claiming the offer with the sports bonus Betway code is as simple as ABC, as outlined in the steps below.

Go to the website or mobile app. Enter your name, mobile number, password, and date of birth. Provide an OTP sent to your phone. Enter the Betway Booking Code BETGOAL. Deposit a minimum of GHS 1. Bet 3X the deposit amount on odds of 3.0 or higher.

What Are the Bonus Terms and Conditions?

Like all promotional offers, the Betway Welcome Offer comes with regulations that ensure fair trade practices. So, carefully follow these T&Cs to claim the bonus:

Enter the voucher code for Betway free bet BETGOAL.

Wager 3x the amount of money you’ve deposited.

The odds should be 3.0 or higher to qualify.

You can’t withdraw your potential winnings until you’ve met all the playthrough requirements.

What Other Offers Are Available At Betway?

Though existing users can’t enjoy the “Welcome Offer,” they aren’t left out of the fun. Betway has offers that cater to their loyal patrons. Some of these are listed below:

Betway Super Boost

This offer allows you to wager on big matches each and every Saturday. However, note that it is only limited to combo odds (1X2 & Total Goals, 1X2 and Both Teams to score). Just head to their dedicated Super Boost Saturday page to get the offer.

Betway FreePlay Friday

Free Play Friday gives randomly selected players bonuses for placing bets with the service every Friday. The bonus expires by Sunday and is forfeited if the winners fail to utilize it before then. All you need is a valid Betway account to participate.

Betway Win Boost

Place a multibet with five or more selections and get up to 1000% on your potential winnings. You’ll also need a minimum of 1.2 odd for each selection to qualify for this offer. This offer is perfect for international tournaments such as the African Cup of Nations.

Here’s an overview of the Betway Bonuses on Offer:

Bonus Bonus Description Why Use This Offer? Betway Super Boost Players get bonuses when they wager on big matches each Saturday. Use the bonus on other games. Betway Free Play Friday Randomly selected winners get bonuses on Fridays. Use the bonuses to wager on other games. Betway Win Boost Get up to 1000% on multibet slips with 1.2 or more odds. Use the bonus to bet on other matches.

How Does Betway Welcome Offer Compare to Other Welcome Offers?

Several bookmakers in Ghana offer welcome bonuses with slight tweaks, which can be confusing for new bettors. Fortunately, we have done the research for you by comparing them with Betway’s offer to see which one is more user-friendly. Our investigations allow you to make an informed decision on the best offer that suits you.

1xBet Welcome Offer

Our research shows that 1xBet has a welcome offer but with a twist. Unlike Betway, where you get a 200% bonus on any GHS 1 and above deposit, 1xBet has a tiered system. This system offers 200% on any deposit between GHS1 and GHS380. New users who deposit above GHS 381 and GHS 760 enjoy a 250% bonus, and those who deposit more than GHS 761 get a 300% bonus.

But that’s not all. To qualify for a 200% bonus, you need to bet 50% of the bonus amount on 5 pre-game matches or live accumulator games. Then the rest of the 50% should be wagered on 30 1xGames. The accumulator games must have at least 3 or more games, of which 3 of them should have odds pegged at 1.4 or higher.

To claim the 250% bonus, place half of the wagered amount on 10 pre-game selections or live accumulator bets. An accumulator bet should have 3 or more selections, each pegged at 1.4 odds or higher. The same applies to winning the 300% bonus, as well. You can head to their website to familiarize yourself with the terms and conditions.

Parimatch Welcome Offer

Parimatch’s welcome offer requires a minimum of GHS 50 to receive a 100% bonus up to GHS 1000. To qualify, the customer must wager 7 times the bonus amount, with each game equalling or greater than 1.45 odds. Check their website for the full T&Cs.

22bet Welcome Offer

To get the 200% welcome bonus offer, players must deposit a minimum of GHS 10. The maximum bonus a player can claim is GHS 1000. This welcome offer covers accumulator bets where the player wagers 7 times the bonus amount. However, each parlay bet must feature at least two selections that have total odds of 3.0 or higher.

Operator Bonus 1xBet 200%, 250%, 300% Parimatch Money back 22bet 200%

What Are Our Thoughts About The Offer?

The Betway sign-up code helps you make the most of your bets, especially when you’re new to betting; that’s why we rate the offer highly. Compared to the other offers we’ve discussed, our expert opinion is that the Betway Free bonus is the easiest to implement for new players.

Register with the Betway referral code BETGOAL and deposit a minimum of GHS1. Wager 3X the bonus amount on 3.0 odds or higher.

1xBet is best for experienced bettors, as its tiered system is a bit complex but gives a greater value. Parimatch, on the other hand, is straightforward and doubles user funds. Each of these platforms has a unique way of catering to new customers.

Betway Bonus Pros Betway Bonus Cons Simple and quick registration. Less rewarding. Low minimum deposit of GHS 1. Can lose the bonus if you withdraw before using the entire bonus. A time limit of 30 days allows bettors enough time to implement their strategy. Restrictive odds of 3.0 and above can limit some players.

Betway Promo Code FAQS

Here are some answers to questions that bother new users of betting platforms in Ghana:

What is the Betway promo code?

The Betway code for deposit for new users is BETGOAL, which allows them to receive up to a GHS 200 welcome bonus during registration. Licensed by the Gaming Commission of Ghana, it is open to players 18 years and above.

How does the voucher code for Betway work?

The Betway deposit code works by entering the referral code for Betway during registration and depositing GHS 1 or more. Then, follow the betting guidelines to receive the GHS 200 bonus. However, ensure you use it before 30 days and don’t withdraw your potential winnings until you’ve fulfilled all the playthrough requirements.