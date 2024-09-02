6 Betting Sites in Ghana: Our Bookmaker Selection for September 2024

Explore our betting guide to discover the top-rated bookmakers in Ghana. This article provides everything you need to make the good decision.

In this guide, we compare the top betting sites that offer a variety of sports and casino games, welcome bonuses, and excellent customer support in Ghana.

Best Betting Sites in Ghana

The purpose of this guide is to help you select the best bookmakers in Ghana. We've done the research and have only added betting platforms that meet your needs.

Here are our recommended betting sites in Ghana.

Betway

Betway is one of the foreign betting sites in Ghana. Our Betway review showed that it also caters to the needs of bettors in Nigeria, South Africa, and Zambia.

The betting site provides a simple user interface, a mobile app for Android and iOS users, and a wide range of sports.

Suppose you ever encounter issues while using the platform. In that case, you can contact the betting platform using live chat, email addresses, phone numbers, and social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, and X.

1xBet

Whether you want to wager from your desktop or mobile device, 1xBet has you covered. The platform also offers a mobile app for iOS and Android users.

While the customer support representatives might not be the best, you can contact them using phone numbers, email addresses, live chat, and Telegram. You can also order a callback.

Feel free to read more about the operator in our dedicated 1xBet review.

BetWinner

BetWinner has a better user interface than 1xBet's, so customers can easily navigate the site. If you want to contact support, you can use live chat, email addresses, phone numbers, and social media platforms such as X, Facebook, Instagram, and Telegram.

Based on our BetWinner review, the standout area is its mobile app. You can download it for your Android and iOS phone to wager on the go. The app also has a push notification feature that keeps you up-to-date about your bets and the latest promotions.

Parimatch

Parimatch offers a comprehensive betting experience in Ghana with a user-friendly interface and extensive sports coverage. Our Parimatch review showed that It provides a mobile app for both Android and iOS, allowing users to place bets conveniently.

For customer support, Parimatch offers multiple contact methods, including live chat, email, phone, and social media platforms such as WhatsApp and Facebook. The platform is known for its intuitive design and broad range of betting options.

22Bet

22Bet provides a mobile app compatible with iOS and Android devices. Players can wager from anywhere through the app and even use the live streaming feature to watch their favourite players.

Customer support is available via live chat, WhatsApp, email addresses, phone numbers, and ticket options. The betting site ensures that queries are replied to within 24 hours.

Features and Offers

Each platform included in this guide offers key features that make them stand out. We've detailed them below.

Betway

Betway offers over 25 sports, including soccer, snooker, table tennis, basketball, and tennis. The betting site also offers casino games, including Slots, Roulette, Blackjack, and Baccarat.

This brand also allows customers to wager on live games and provides odds on ongoing matches, graphical simulations, and statistics. After signing up on Betway, you can consider pursuing the welcome offer. You can get up to GHS 200 in free bets when you make a minimum first deposit of GHS 1. However, you must wager your first deposit 3 times on odds of 3 or more and meet all the bonus T&Cs.

1xBet

Even though the 1xBet user interface might not be the best, the betting site is well-known in Ghana. Apart from providing over 50 sports options for pre-match betting, customers can also wager on live games. The good part is that 1xBet offers live-streaming options that enable customers to watch games from the platform.

New customers can get a 300% bonus of up to 5,300 GHS when they sign up on the platform. Your bonus amount depends on your first deposit. A deposit up to 380 GHS gives you a 200% bonus. Those from 381 GHS to 760 GHS give a 250% bonus. Deposits from 761 GHS give a 300% bonus. Note that the wagering requirements also differ accordingly.

Casino enthusiasts are not left behind; hundreds of games are available under Slots, Table Games, and Crash Games. Live casino offers are also available for customers who love to relate with live dealers.

If you prefer virtual sports and eSports, 1xBet also offers a variety of games. Bet on virtual football, greyhound, and horse racing for virtual sports and Dota 2, Valorant, and CrossFire for eSports.

BetWinner

Like 1xBet, BetWinner provides over 50 sports for customers to wager on. Competitions such as the English Premier League, Wimbledon, the NBA, the Champions League, and the Olympics are all available to wager on.

If you prefer casino games, hundreds of options are available. Whether you want to bet on Slots, Baccarat, table games, or scratch, everything you need is available.

BetWinner offers new users an exclusive 200% bonus on their first deposit up to GHS 2,500. The minimum deposit to opt in for the offer is GHS 12. You must also meet certain wagering requirements to take advantage of the offer.

Parimatch

Parimatch offers a comprehensive betting experience in Ghana with a user-friendly interface and extensive sports coverage. It provides a mobile app for both Android and iOS, allowing users to place bets conveniently. For customer support, Parimatch offers multiple contact methods, including live chat, email, phone, and social media platforms such as WhatsApp and Facebook. The platform is known for its intuitive design and broad range of betting options.

22Bet

22Bet is one of the sports betting sites in Ghana that has successfully implemented mobile money payment methods. Customers can deposit and withdraw funds using MTN, Airtel, and Telecel.

Eligible new customers can get a 200% bonus of up to 1,000 GHS when they make a minimum deposit of 10 GHS. You must wager your bonus amount 7 times in accumulator bets with two or more picks and total odds of 3.0 or more.

22Bet offers up to 40 sports, including minor ones such waterpolo, biathlon, field hockey, darts, and futsal. If you prefer casino games, hundreds of Slot games, Drops & Wins, Keno & Lotto, Fast Games, Roulette, Blackjack, and Poker are all available. You can also play virtual sports like Horse Racing, Football Streak, and Instant Virtual Greyhounds.

Expert Rankings

The choice of the best betting websites in Ghana depends on your preference. However, from our findings, we believe BetWinner stands out. Apart from providing players with a simple user interface, customers can also wager on over 50 sports. The bookie also provides a welcome bonus that is among the best on our list of bet sites.

While 1xBet provides a better welcome bonus value, its user interface is not the best. 22Bet has an equally excellent interface to BetWinner, but the sports options are not as much, and the 22Bet welcome bonus amount is also quite small.

Best Betting Sites by Category

This section of our guide ranks the best online betting sites in Ghana by category.

Best Betting Sites for Football

1xBet stands out as the best betting site for football. Customers can wager on both local and international events, including those in the Africa Cup of Nations, Bundesliga, and Series A. The betting site also has live streaming for bettors to watch games while wagering on ongoing matches.

Best Betting Sites for Tennis

If you love Tennis, 22Bet should be your go-to platform. The bookmaker allows customers to wager in a variety of tennis competitions. Wimbledon, Roland Garros, Australia Open, and the US Open are a few of the options available. You can also watch your favourite players, such as Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz, using the live streaming feature.

Best Betting Sites for Golf

Betway stands out for golf betting. Options are available for a number of PGA Tours. You can also bet on your favourite golf players, such as Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy.

Best Betting Sites for Horse Racing

If you prefer horse racing, opt for BetWinner. The betting site provides odds for racing in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and other countries.

Best Betting Sites for Odds

1xBet, 22Bet, and BetWinner all offer similar odds values across their platforms. Select one of these platforms if you want to wager on competitive odds.

Best Wagering Requirements

Betway offers the most favorable wagering requirements with a simple 3x on odds of 3.0 or more. This is less stringent compared to BetWinner and 1xBet's 5x requirements and notably easier than 22Bet and Parimatch, which have higher and more complex conditions.

If you're considering a proper welcome bonus, Betway leads the others with a 3x requirement on odds of 3.00 or more.

Comparison Table

We aim to help you choose the best sports wagering sites in Ghana for you. As a result, we present the table below comparing the bookmakers on our list.

Bookmaker Welcome Bonus Wagering Requirements Unique Features BetWinner 200% first deposit bonus up to GHS 2,500 At least 5x on accumulator bets with 3 or more selections. At least 3 of your selections must have odds of 1.40 or more Live streaming, excellent user interface, mobile app 1xBet 300% first deposit bonus up to 5,300 GHS At least 5x on accumulator bets with 3 or more selections. At least 3 of your selections must have odds of 1.40 or more. Live Streaming, competitive odds, mobile apps Betway Get up to GHS 200 3x on odds of 3.0 or more Excellent customer support, Fair wagering requirements, mobile app 22Bet 200% first deposit bonus up to 1,000 GHS 7x on accumulator bets with 2 or more selections of total odds of 3.0 or more Mobile money payment method, beautiful interface, mobile app Parimatch 200% match on deposit, up to 5000 GHS Wager 7 times the bonus amount before withdrawal. Minimum odds per selection in parlay bet: 1.45 Extensive sports coverage, mobile app for Android and iOS, multiple contact methods including live chat and social media

Responsible Gambling

All the betting websites we included in this guide are licensed with the Gaming Commission of Ghana. Meanwhile, each platform promotes responsible gambling. For instance, only bettors aged 18 and above can open an account with the platforms. None of the platforms support underage betting.

The bookmakers will request that you verify your account by providing a government-issued ID after signing up. Deposit limits are another measure the platforms use to protect users. The platforms also advise players to know when to stop.

How We Chose the Best Betting Sites

Our expert teams evaluated and noted the welcome bonuses available in Ghana. Discover our criteria and how we made our choice.

Reputation and Trustworthiness We assessed the reputation of each bookmaker by examining customer reviews and feedback. Only those with a strong, positive track record were included in our list, ensuring that users can trust these sites for a safe betting experience. User Experience The user interface and overall user experience were key factors. We favoured betting sites that offer a seamless, intuitive interface, making it easy for bettors to navigate and place their wagers without hassle. Promotions and Bonuses We evaluated the promotions and bonuses offered by each platform. The best sites provide attractive welcome bonuses and ongoing promotions to enhance the betting experience for both new and existing users. Legality and Security All recommended sites are licensed by the Gaming Commission of Ghana, ensuring they meet legal and security standards. We also checked for robust security measures to protect users' personal and financial information. Range of Games and Betting Options The variety of sports, casino games, virtual sports, and eSports offered was a significant consideration. We chose platforms that provide a broad range of options to cater to diverse betting preferences.

By thoroughly evaluating these aspects, we aim to guide you towards the most reliable and rewarding betting sites in Ghana.

How to Choose the Right Betting Site

You should consider several factors before choosing online betting sites in Ghana. We list some of them below.

Reputation and Trustworthiness

Before signing up with a bookmaker, check its reputation. Also, you can check customers' reviews online to ensure these brands are trustworthy.

User-friendly

The best betting sites Ghana must have an excellent user interface. The platform must be friendly to users, enabling customers to wager without glitches.

Promotions

Watch out for promotions before signing up with your chosen bookmaker. The leading platforms offer new customers a welcome bonus. Players can also get a wide range of bonuses even after their welcome bonus.

Legality and Security

Customers should only sign up with a betting site that owns a licence with the Gaming Commission of Ghana. You should also check whether the betting site has premium security to protect your information and financial data.

Array of Games

This is a no-brainer. You must sign up with a bet company in Ghana that meets your gaming options. Watch out for the sports and casino games available before registering. If virtual sports and eSports are your favourite options, your chosen bookie should have a wide range of these games.

Conclusion

This guide provides insights into the features of the best betting sites in Ghana. 1xBet, 22Bet, BetWinner, Betway, and Parimatch have all made our list of online bookmakers, thanks to a range of factors. These include promotions, licensing, mobile apps, user interface, and game options.

Ensure you do your due diligence before signing up with a betting site. You should only wager with a bookie with the right licence to ensure you're gambling safely.

We also have other guides that you may want to check out to help you with your online sports betting in Ghana. Always remember to play responsibly.

FAQ Section

What is the best betting site in Ghana?

The best betting site in Ghana depends on your preference. However, we can attest to 1xBet, 22Bet, BetWinner, Betway, and Parimatch.

What is the most trusted betting site?

The most trusted betting site in Ghana is that which has a licence with the Gaming Commission of Ghana

Is online betting legal in Ghana?

Online betting is legal in the country. However, only players 18 and above can play online betting in Ghana.