Use the 1xBet promo code: 300% Bonus Up to 5300 GHS with 1GOALGH

Start your betting journey with 1xBet using promo code 1GOALGH. Get a 300% bonus up to 5300 GHS, setting you up for a promising start.

1xBet is a renowned bookmaker known for its fast-growing betting options. This write-up provides a detailed breakdown of the 1xBet promo code.

🏆 What Can I Get with the Promo Code?

New users can use the 1xBet promo code to claim a welcome bonus after they have successfully completed their 1xBet signup. 1xBet has made it easy for new players to discover promo codes.

However, the exact amount of the bonus will be dependent on how much deposit the user makes. That is why we tested all the necessary information about the 1xBet promo code Ghana offers and how players can claim up to 5300 GHS.

1xBet Ghana Offer 🌟 Bonus Details 🌟 Bonus Type Welcome Bonus Bonus Description Up to 300% Deposit Match up to 5300 GHS. General T&Cs 300% bonus for deposits above 761 GHS. Wagering Requirements Bet half of the bonus amount 5 times in accumulator bets (for 200%) bonus, and the other half place bet 30 times in 1xGames. Maximum Withdrawal Amount The user can withdraw the available amount once all requirements have been met. 1xBet Promo Code 1GOALGH

How to Maximise the Bonus

After completing the registration, new users of 1xBet are entitled to an exclusive registration bonus upon their first deposit as a welcome to their online betting journey.

Here is how a new user can make the most of his or her bonus:

You need to plan your deposits. To maximise this offer, carefully choose your deposit amount. The bonus percentage rises with larger deposits, peaking at 300% for deposits of 761 GHS and higher.

Ensure you understand the wagering conditions clearly. The requirements are more manageable for the 200% bonus compared to the 250% or 300% bonuses. Strategize your betting choices to fulfil these conditions within the 30-day timeframe.

Also, the accumulator tickets need to have a minimum of three selections, and three or more of these selections must have 1.4 odds or higher. You need to be intentional about creating an accumulator bet with at least three selections.

Another bonus offer is 250% on deposits from 381 GHS to 760 GHS. The user must use half of the bonus amount 10 times in pre-match or live accumulator bets, with the other half being waged 35 times in 1xBet Games. The accumulator ticket must have a minimum of three selections and must boast at least 1.4 odds.

The highest bonus 1xBet offers is 5300 GHS, given to deposits of 761 GHS and above.

A Real-life Example of Getting the Offer

The bonus received from 1xBet Ghana will be dependent on how much the new customer deposits after creating an account. We take a look at how the new user can use the bonus received.

Whether living in the Greater Accra region or not, the new user can bet on a variety of events varying from the Ghana Premier League to the Africa Cup of Nations or any of Hearts of Oak games.

For example, if the new user deposits 90 GHS, they get a bonus that is two times their deposit. In that case, the person gets a total of 180 GHS that can be used on any of the games in the Ghana Premier League or your favourite competition or team. If the deposit made is 900 GHS, the customer gets a bonus that is 300% of his or her deposit which will give you a total of 5300 GHS to be used on your bets.

🔍 How to Claim the Offer with the Code?

1xBet welcome bonus requires applying the promo code to be able to redeem. You can input the code when filling in the 1xBet registration form.

The instructions below will guide you on how to apply the 1xBet promo code:

Open a web browser and navigate to the 1xBet Ghana website. Click “Registration” on the homepage. This will open a tab with the 1xBet registration form. Fill in the essential personal and contact information. Type the 1xBet promo code 1GOALGH in the appropriate area. Complete the process by clicking the Register button.

🛡️ What Are the Bonus Terms & Conditions?

These are some of the terms and conditions of the welcome bonus:

The customer must be 18 years or older during registration. Customer must meet the required minimum deposit. The bonus must be waged five times in accumulator bets. The customer must ensure the accumulator bet includes at least three events that make up at least 1.40 odds.

🎁 What Other Offers Are Available at 1xBet?

After completing registration on the site, the welcome bonus is one of the many offers one gets to enjoy as a new 1xBet Ghana customer. There are other others involved too.

These offers allow players to get valuable insights into its functionality and user experience through a review of 1xBet. Some of these include; 1xFreebet, 200% Winnings and No Risk Bet.

Hyper Bonus

1xBet offers registered users the opportunity to claim extra wins upon each successful accumulator bet. The offer applies to accumulator bets that include four or more selections. Each event must have 1.20 or higher odds.

200% Winnings

Customers are also given the opportunity to play in the 1xBet Games section after creating a new account.10,000 bets are randomly picked every day for a prize. Customers who have their bets picked will receive 200% of their winnings.

No Risk Bet

Existing 1xBet account holders have the opportunity to bet on some of the important and biggest sports events every day. All you need to do is to check the selected events and place a bet. Should the bet be marked as lost, you will receive a free bet credit in your account to use.

Bonus Bonus Description Why use this offer? Hyper Bonus You can claim extra wins upon each successful accumulator bet This offer gives customers the chance to get potential extra wins 200% Winnings Double your winnings This gives customers the chance to win 200% of the winnings on random game bets. No Risk Bet You get a free bet credit for losing bets on some selected sports events. Customers get some insurance on their bets.

🆚 How Does 1xBet Offer Compare to Other Welcome Offers?

Several bookmakers exist in Ghana, just as 1xBet also has a place in the country. All of them operate under the watch of the Gambling Commission of Ghana, which provides Online Betting Industry Regulations for these bookmakers.

The bonus for all these bookmakers varies, and here is a quick look at how some of them compare to the offer from 1xBet.

1xBet vs Betway

With 1xBet, new users get up to 5300 GHS bonus depending on their first deposit depending on the amount they begin with. Half of the bonus can be waged five times on accumulator bets of at least 1.4 odds.

Betway, on the other hand, hands new users a free bet of up to 200 GHS after registration which is also dependent on their first deposit. The wagering requirements for Betway are three times on at least three odds.

1xBet vs Parimatch

1xBet offers new customers a 300% bonus up to 5300 GHS following successful registration on the platform, while Parimatch matches your deposit 100% bet amount. That is, if the customer on Parimatch places a bet with the minimum amount (50 GHS) with total odds greater or equal to 2.0, they get the amount back.

1xBet vs 22bet

With 22bet, the minimum deposit required to get a bonus of 200% up to 1,000 GHS is 10 GHS, while 1xBet gives users a 300% bonus up to 5,300 GHS on the first deposit.

Here are some comparisons:

Operator Bonus Betway Gives customers up to GHS 200 in Free Bets Parimatch Match your deposit 100% bet amount 22bet 200% up to 1,000 GHS 1xBet 300% bonus up to 5300 GHS

🌟 What Are Our Thoughts about the Offer?

This review finds the welcome offer from 1xBet worth exploring. The welcome bonus provides the needed start to gambling for new users of 1xBet in Ghana, especially users who are very much interested in live betting.

The wagering requirements, however, seem to be high as there will be the need to make several bets and use half the amount in Games to meet them. If you are considering making use of the 1xBet site, you will at least be using bonus funds.

Our experts recommend that you get a full understanding of how the bonus terms and conditions work before signing up for a new customer account with 1xBet Ghana. In all of this, 1xBet offers a promising platform with fair betting practices and responsible gambling initiatives.

Here are some of the pros and cons of the 1xBet Ghana bonus.

✅ 1xBet Bonus Pros ❌ 1xBet Ghana Cons 1xBet Ghana provides a competitive bonus. There are wagering requirements for the 1xBet Ghana bonus. Range of deposit brackets for the bonus. Some customers will receive lower bonus amounts.

1xBet promo code FAQs

What is 1xBet promo code?

The 1xBet promo code is 1GOALGH. Use it on the sign-up page to get a 300% bonus up to 5300 GHS.

How does 1xBet bonus work?

The new customer will receive a match depending on how much the initial deposit is. This can then be used to place sports bets to meet the wagering requirements of 1xBet as well as using half of the bonus on 1xGames. The bonus can also be used in the 1xBet casino and 1xBet aviator game.