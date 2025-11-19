Bets of the week predictions

+

Prediction 1: Nice vs Marseille: The visitors to keep up with the league leaders

Date: 21/11/2025

21/11/2025 Kick-off time: 20:45

20:45 Our Tip: Marseille to win 2.01 with Betway

This match is a potential setback for the visitors, but they’ve started this campaign strongly. Nice are struggling for consistency in mid-table, with five wins and losses in Ligue 1. The Eaglets are on a run of three consecutive defeats, although they won this corresponding fixture last term.

However, OM may be too strong. The visitors have won two league games and lost one Champions League fixture between those two victories. They have also improved their away form, winning three of their last four away league games. As a result, Roberto De Zerbi’s side are likely to keep the pressure on PSG.

Prediction 2: Valencia vs Levante: Two struggling teams to continue their poor form

Date: 21/11/2025

21/11/2025 Kick-off time: 21:00

21:00 Our Tip: Draw 3.54 with Betway

Valencia are having a tough time in La Liga this season. The Bats have lost half of their league matches and achieved only two victories so far. They’re now winless in their last seven La Liga matches (three draws, four losses), and have won just one Copa Del Rey match in their last eight. The hosts’ only advantage is that Friday’s opponents are performing worse.

Levante enter Matchday 13 with only two wins as well, but with seven defeats across their 12 fixtures. They’re winless in their last four games in this competition. Three of the last five head-to-heads in Valencia resulted in a draw. Since the hosts drew with Real Betis at home in their last fixture, a similar outcome is likely here.

Prediction 3: Dortmund vs Stuttgart: BVB under pressure to end winless run

Date: 22/11/2025

22/11/2025 Kick-off time: 15:30

15:30 Our Tip: Stuttgart 4.37 with Betway

Dortmund have made an excellent start to the Bundesliga and are currently seven points behind leaders Bayern Munich. BVB have lost only once in the league all season, and that was against the German champions. Despite their positive start, the hosts are yet to beat a team that are currently ranked above them in the standings.

This information will encourage Stuttgart, considering they have the same number of points as the hosts. They enter this weekend on the back of two victories, while BVB are winless in their last two. Furthermore, the Swabians have won their last five head-to-heads, including the league double last season. As a result, they are well positioned to defeat their hosts again on Saturday.

Prediction 4: Newcastle vs Man City: The Toon won’t stop the City juggernaut

Date: 22/11/2025

22/11/2025 Kick-off time: 18:30

18:30 Our Tip: Man City 2.10 with Betway

Newcastle’s season has been marked by inconsistency, as they’ve lost five of their 11 Premier League matches so far. They’ve only won three games, which is incomprehensible. The Magpies recently suffered 3-1 league defeats against West Ham and Brentford in consecutive weeks. Also, Eddie Howe’s men haven’t beaten City in the league since 2019.

City were underestimated early in the season, but they are now proving their quality. They dominated Liverpool before the international break, showing what they can do to the rest of the division. Pep Guardiola’s men are currently on a four-game winning streak in all competitions. They have beaten Newcastle in five of their last six head-to-heads, so another victory seems likely.

Prediction 5: Arsenal vs Tottenham: The Gunners to emerge victorious

Date: 23/11/2025

23/11/2025 Kick-off time: 17:30

17:30 Our Tip: Arsenal 1.43 with Betway

Arsenal’s title aspirations were hurt by a 2-2 draw away at newly-promoted Sunderland before the international break. However, the Gunners won’t allow that to affect them, especially ahead of a much-anticipated North London Derby. The hosts are unbeaten in their last 14 games in all competitions and haven’t lost to Spurs at home since a 2018 EFL Cup match.

Tottenham are having a better Premier League campaign this season. Thomas Frank has made them harder to beat, which was evident in their 2-2 draw at home to Manchester United. Spurs are the only team that haven’t lost away from home in the division, but their neighbours may end that run in this match.

Conclusion

We’ve examined some of the biggest football fixtures from this weekend to bring you these five unique picks. There are some obscure options, such as Stuttgart to win at Dortmund, but we’ve chosen them because of the history behind the fixture. We’ve done in-depth research to bring you the best possible combination of picks that offer both value and realism. However, remember to use these to bet responsibly.