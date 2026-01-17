Bills vs Broncos Predictions - NFL Playoffs Picks & Odds - 01/17/2026

On Sunday, Josh Allen led the Buffalo Bills to their first road playoff victory since 1993. Now, they’ll try to do it again against the AFC’s #1 seed, the Denver Broncos (-1.5). Given the Bills’ banged-up roster and the Broncos’ pass rush, the Broncos ML (-110) is an interesting option.

Bills vs Broncos Predictions - 4:30pm ET - 1/17/2026

Bo Nix 23+ Rushing Yards @ -110 with bet365

RJ Harvey Anytime TD Scorer @ -135 with bet365

Broncos ML @ -116 with bet365

Bills vs Broncos Picks

Bo to Break Loose for a Few Runs - Bo Nix 23.5+ Rushing Yards (+155)

While the Jacksonville Jaguars fell short against the Buffalo Bills, they certainly managed to find success on the ground. In a 27-24 victory, the Bills allowed the Jaguars to gain 154 rushing yards on just 23 carries, continuing a concerning regular-season trend.

During the regular season, the Bills’ opponents picked up 5.1 yards per carry, ranking 30th in the NFL. The Bills are poor against the run, but they are elite at defending the pass. They gave up the fewest passing yards per game (156.9) in the league during the regular season.

So, don’t be surprised if Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix has to make things happen on broken-down passing plays. Nix is one of the NFL’s most mobile QBs and picked up 42 or more rushing yards in each of the final two games of the regular season.

Bet on Nix 23+ rushing yards today at -110 odds.

Bills vs Broncos Prediction 1: Bo Nix 23+ Rushing Yards @ -110 with bet365

Harvey Has Key Role in Broncos’ Offense - RJ Harvey Anytime TD Scorer (-135)

We’ve established that the Bills are subpar at defending the run. They also allowed Jaguars RB Travis Etienne to score a receiving touchdown on a screen pass on Sunday. Etienne ran for 67 yards on 10 carries and caught five passes for 49 receiving yards.

Broncos running back RJ Harvey will be crucial tonight. Harvey averaged just 3.7 yards per carry during the regular season but managed 12 total touchdowns. Five of those touchdowns were receiving touchdowns.

Harvey scored at least one touchdown in eight of the final 11 games of the season, and he’ll continue to be relied on by Sean Payton with J.K. Dobbins still out injured. It comes as no surprise that Harvey is listed as the Broncos player most likely to score a TD tonight.

Bills vs Broncos Prediction 2: RJ Harvey Anytime TD Scorer @ -135 with bet365

Broncos to Book Spot in AFC Championship Game - Broncos ML (-116)

The Buffalo Bills’ wide receivers are dropping like flies. Both Gabe Davis and Tyrell Shavers suffered torn ACLs in the 27-24 win over the Jaguars. That leaves the Bills with only three healthy wide receivers, and they’ll likely have to promote practice squad players.

Quarterback Josh Allen is also dealing with finger, knee, and foot injuries, and is fighting through the pain. Allen may have been able to carry the Bills’ offense against the Jaguars, but that’ll be much tougher today. The Broncos’ pass rush is the best in the entire NFL.

Denver averaged four sacks per game and sacked opposing QBs on 10.3 percent of plays during the regular season, both of which led the league. Allen is going to be under fire, and getting hit often could exacerbate the injuries he already has.

During the season, no team allowed fewer yards per play than the Broncos, who went 8-1 SU at home. The Josh Allen Bills are still just 1-4 on the road in the playoffs. Bet on the Broncos, who had a bye last week, to win this one and book their spot in the AFC Championship Game.

Bills vs Broncos Prediction 3: Broncos ML @ -116 with bet365

Bills vs Broncos Start Time

Start Time: 4:30pm ET

4:30pm ET Location: Empower Field at Mile High

Empower Field at Mile High Address: 1701 Bryant St, Denver, CO 80204

1701 Bryant St, Denver, CO 80204 TV & Streaming: CBS, Paramount+, Fubo, NFL+

