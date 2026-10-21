Bist du 24 oder älter?

Hilf uns, Dein Alter zu bestätigen, indem Du eine ehrliche Antwort gibst. Diese Seite enthält Werbung für Glücksspiel (24+).

Inhalte mit Altersbeschränkung

Du bist noch nicht alt genug, um Inhalte zum Thema Wetten anzusehen. Du wirst auf die Startseite weitergeleitet.

alt
+18 | AGB gelten | Spiele mit Verantwortung | Glücksspiel kann abhängig machen | Wir erhalten eine Provision von den hier angeführten Buchmachern | Veröffentlichungsgrundsätze
Benin

Benin Übersicht

Florentino Perez Real Madrid 2020

Real demand ESL payment from PL Big Six

Real Madrid are reportedly seeking financial compensation from the Premier League's 'Big Six' following the dramatic collapse of the European Super League. The Spanish giants believe that the English clubs who initially signed up for the breakaway project remain liable for a significant portion of the start-up expenses.

Real MadridPremier League
Mehr
Mehr

Tabelle

Bundesliga crestBundesliga

Pos.TeamPSUNTG+/-PktForm
6Frosinone crestFrosinone7412139413
S
N
S
U
S
7Cagliari crestCagliari741267-113
N
U
S
S
S
8Juventus crestJuventus732298111
N
U
S
N
U
9SSC Napoli crestSSC Napoli7313107310
N
S
U
S
N
10Torino crestTorino7313109110
S
S
U
N
S
Mehr

Betting spotlight

Bundesliga top four odds: Proven outsiders offer value
Weitere Artikel zum Thema Wetten anzeigen