Luciano Spalletti is feeling the heat at Juventus following a sluggish start to the new Serie A campaign. Recent reports indicate that former Inter coach Simone Inzaghi has emerged as the top candidate to replace him.
Real Madrid are reportedly seeking financial compensation from the Premier League's 'Big Six' following the dramatic collapse of the European Super League. The Spanish giants believe that the English clubs who initially signed up for the breakaway project remain liable for a significant portion of the start-up expenses.
Juventus goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario offered an honest assessment following his side's 3-0 home defeat against Lazio. The Italian stopper insisted there are no excuses for performing below the club's high expectations.
Lazio manager Gennaro Gattuso opened up about his evolving managerial philosophy after leading his team to a stunning 3-0 away win against Juventus. Gattuso explained how creating a "family unit" and adapting to modern player personalities transformed Lazio into title contenders.
Gleison Bremer insisted Juventus players must take full responsibility on the pitch following their 3-0 home defeat to Lazio. Addressing questions regarding suspended manager Luciano Spalletti's methods, Bremer urged his team-mates to translate tactical instructions into winning performances.