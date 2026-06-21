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Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur Overview

West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Bergvall tells Spurs he wants to leave as PL rivals circle

Tottenham Hotspur are facing a major battle to keep hold of one of their brightest young talents after Lucas Bergvall reportedly informed the club of his desire to leave this summer. The Swedish midfielder, currently representing his country at the 2026 World Cup, is seeking a fresh start after falling down the pecking order under Roberto De Zerbi.

TransfersL. Bergvall
Newcastle United v West Ham United - Premier League

Tottenham see first Tonali bid rejected by Newcastle

Tottenham have officially opened negotiations with Newcastle over a blockbuster move for Sandro Tonali, though their opening gambit has fallen short of the Magpies' valuation. The north London club are looking to secure a marquee signing for manager Roberto De Zerbi, who has long been an admirer of the Italian international.

S. TonaliR. De Zerbi
Crystal Palace v Everton - Premier League

Spurs enter Wharton race as Greenwood move ruled out

Tottenham have stepped up their interest in Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton as they continue reshaping their squad under Roberto De Zerbi. The north London club view the England international as a key target, while reports linking Spurs with a move for Mason Greenwood have been dismissed.

TransfersA. Wharton
Dejan Kulusevski Ruud van Nistelrooy Fernando Torres

Torres or Van Nistelrooy: Will Kulusevski star for Spurs again?

Dejan Kulusevski has spent more than 12 months stuck on the sidelines at Tottenham, with Danny Murphy telling GOAL that the Swedish forward could end up heading down paths previously trodden by Fernando Torres and Ruud van Nistelrooy. Everyone connected with Spurs hope that the latter of those two Premier League legends will be emulated, with the 2026-27 campaign delivering a clean slate for all concerned.

D. KulusevskiExclusive
Premier League trophy Arsenal Manchester City United

EPL fixtures 26-27: Opened weekend, final day & derby dates

The Premier League fixture list for 2026-27 has been released. Arsenal will be looking to defend their title, while the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United have sights locked on the ultimate prize. Coventry are back in the big time after a 25-year absence, while several managerial changes mean that new eras are being ushered in across the division. Here, GOAL picks out the most notable matches from what promises to be another thrilling top-flight campaign.

Premier LeagueArsenal
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Standings

Premier League crestPremier League

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
16Manchester United crestManchester United00000000
17Newcastle United crestNewcastle United00000000
18Nottingham Forest crestNottingham Forest00000000
19Sunderland crestSunderland00000000
20Tottenham Hotspur crestTottenham Hotspur00000000
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Betting spotlight

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Frequently asked questions

Yes, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is very accessible via public transport. You can use:

Train & Tube: White Hart Lane (Overground), Northumberland Park (Greater Anglia), Tottenham Hale and Seven Sisters (Victoria Line).

Bus: Routes 149, 259, 279, 349, W3, with extra services on matchdays.

Shuttle: Free shuttles run from Alexandra Palace and Wood Green stations (advance booking required).

No, there is no public parking available on matchdays. Fans are strongly encouraged to use public transport or park-and-ride services in nearby areas.

Matchday box office sales are limited and not guaranteed. It’s best to buy tickets in advance through the official Tottenham Hotspur website or authorised agencies such as Seat Unique for hospitality packages.

Yes, the stadium has a fully covered roof, ensuring that all seating areas are protected from the elements while maintaining excellent sightlines of the pitch.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has a capacity of 62,850, making it one of the largest stadiums in London and the UK.

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