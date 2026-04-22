La Maladrerie نظرة عامة

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Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League

Terungkap: 'Kandidat terkuat' untuk menggantikan Rosenior di Chelsea

Chelsea telah mengidentifikasi kandidat utama untuk menggantikan Liam Rosenior, sementara jajaran pimpinan klub sedang mempertimbangkan sejumlah nama dalam daftar calon pelatih. Setelah pemecatan Rosenior pada Rabu lalu, The Blues kini mencari pelatih tetap kelima mereka sejak 2022 untuk menyelamatkan musim yang saat ini tercoreng oleh ketegangan di ruang ganti.

ChelseaL. Rosenior
FBL-ENG-PR-BRIGHTON-CHELSEA

Terungkap: Berapa banyak yang harus dibayarkan Chelsea kepada Rosenior yang telah dipecat

Chelsea berhasil terhindar dari kewajiban membayar kompensasi sebesar £24 juta setelah pemecatan Liam Rosenior yang baru menjabat selama 104 hari. Meskipun dewan direksi mendapat sorotan tajam terkait penurunan performa klub belakangan ini, klausul pemutusan kontrak strategis yang tercantum dalam kontrak delapan tahun sang manajer telah menyelamatkan The Blues dari kerugian finansial yang sangat besar.

L. RoseniorChelsea
Fernandez-Caicedo

Enzo & Caicedo 'bukan pemimpin' & 'tidak pantas' bermain untuk Chelsea

Mantan bek Chelsea, Frank Leboeuf, melontarkan kritik pedas terhadap dua pemain termahal klub, Enzo Fernandez dan Moises Caicedo, dengan menyatakan bahwa keduanya tidak memiliki kualitas kepemimpinan yang dibutuhkan untuk mewakili klub. Pemenang Piala Dunia itu angkat bicara setelah kekalahan memalukan 3-0 di kandang Brighton, yang membuat The Blues menelan kekalahan kelima berturut-turut di Liga Premier tanpa mencetak satu gol pun.

E. FernandezChelsea
Trevoh Chalobah Chelsea 2025-26

"Tidak ada hubungannya dengan usaha" - Chalobah membantah pernyataan Rosenior setelah kekalahan dari Brighton

Musim Chelsea kini terjerumus ke dalam krisis setelah menelan kekalahan telak 3-0 di kandang Brighton, sebuah hasil yang membuat klub tersebut terpuruk akibat lima kekalahan beruntun di liga tanpa mencetak satu gol pun. Ketegangan kini merembet ke ruang ganti setelah Trevoh Chalobah secara terbuka membantah pernyataan yang dilontarkan manajer Liam Rosenior terkait komitmen skuad.

T. ChalobahChelsea
المزيد
المزيد

الترتيب

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المزيد

Betting spotlight

Bets of the week & predictions April - Week 17, 2026
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History

Manchester United, often simply referred to as "United," are one of the most iconic and successful football clubs in the world, based in Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, England. The club was founded as Newton Heath LYR Football Club in 1878 by the Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway depot at Newton Heath. The team changed its name to Manchester United in 1902 and moved to its current home, Old Trafford, in 1910.

Famous players

Manchester United have been home to some of the greatest footballers in history. Sir Bobby Charlton, a World Cup winner with England in 1966, is arguably the most iconic figure in the club's history. Other legendary players include George Best, known for his flair and skill, and Eric Cantona, who brought a winning mentality to the club during the 1990s. More recent stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, and Paul Scholes have also contributed significantly to the club's success.

Honours

Manchester United are one of the most decorated clubs in English football, having won a record 20 Premier League titles (formerly the First Division). They have also lifted the FA Cup 12 times, the League Cup five times, and the UEFA Champions League three times. The club's dominance in English football was particularly evident during the 1990s and early 2000s under manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Managers

Sir Alex Ferguson is undoubtedly the most successful manager in Manchester United's history. He spent 26 years at the club, leading them to an unprecedented era of success. Before Ferguson, managers like Matt Busby and Wilf McGuinness played crucial roles in shaping the club's identity. More recent managers, including David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, and José Mourinho, have faced the challenge of maintaining the club's high standards.

Stadium

Old Trafford, often referred to as the "Theatre of Dreams," is one of the most famous stadiums in the world. With a capacity of roughly 75,000, it is among the largest football stadiums in the United Kingdom. The stadium has hosted numerous major matches, including UEFA Champions League finals and FIFA World Cup matches.

Location

Manchester United are based in the city of Manchester, which is located in the northwest of England. The club's home ground, Old Trafford, is situated in the Trafford borough. Manchester is a major industrial city with a rich footballing heritage.

Owners

In February 2024, British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe's company, INEOS, acquired a significant 25% stake in Manchester United. This acquisition granted Ratcliffe sporting control over the club, placing him in a position to influence key decisions related to its operations.

Ratcliffe has already made a substantial financial commitment to Manchester United. His large investments demonstrate his dedication to the club's success and his willingness to provide the necessary resources for its growth.

أسئلة الأكثر شيوعًا

<!--td {border: 1px solid #cccccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}-->You can view Manchester United's full schedule, including upcoming matches and past results, on Goal.com's dedicated page: Manchester United Fixtures & Results. This page provides detailed information on match dates, opponents, scores, and competition details.
<!--td {border: 1px solid #cccccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}-->In the United Kingdom, Manchester United's matches are broadcast live on channels such as Sky Sports, TNT Sports, BBC, and ITV, depending on the competition. For FA Cup matches, broadcasting rights are shared between the BBC and ITV, with BBC showing 18 live matches a season and ITV showing at least 20 games live.
<!--td {border: 1px solid #cccccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}-->Yes, fixtures are subject to change due to various factors such as TV scheduling, cup competitions, and unforeseen circumstances. It's advisable to regularly check the Manchester United Fixtures & Results page on Goal.com for the most up-to-date information.
<!--td {border: 1px solid #cccccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}-->Goal.com also provides a dedicated page for Manchester United Women's team, featuring their latest fixtures and results. You can access it here: Manchester United Women Fixtures & Results.
<!--td {border: 1px solid #cccccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}-->Tickets for Manchester United matches can be purchased through the club's official website. Due to high demand, especially for Premier League and European fixtures, it's recommended to buy tickets well in advance. Be cautious of unofficial sources to avoid counterfeit tickets.
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