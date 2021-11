Mourinho Bundesliga'nın yıldızını istiyor

#ASRoma are pushing to sign Denis #Zakaria, who is a first target for #Mourinho. Giallorossi have offered a contract until 2026 (€3,5M/year + add-ons) and are ready to pay €5M to #Gladbach to receive the green light for his sale at January (he will be a free agent). #transfers https://t.co/R1Qs4eUaoL