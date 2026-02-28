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Luca Dallolio

Luca Dallolio

Juventus Fan

Luca Dallolio (aka jftvluca)

I’m a content creator who creates videos for my own channels on Instagram, TikTok & YouTube as well as my club Juventus and various other football companies, including GOAL.

Growing up in London with Italian parents, I always had a strong passion for Italian football as well as the Premier League, and I wanted to share that love I had for the ‘Beautiful Game’ through social media! There weren’t many “Italian football creators” when I began creating content in 2021, so I saw a gap in the market to spread my love and knowledge of the Italian game, and fast forward five years, I’ve done so!

 

Articles by Luca Dallolio
  1. Pep Guardiola Jose Mourinho 2025-26Getty/GOAL
    GOAL's FanZoneジョゼ・モウリーニョ

    モウリーニョの経歴は実はグアルディオラのそれよりも優れている――その証拠は狂ってる！

    バルセロナで拒絶された男が、イタリア唯一の3冠を達成し、100ポイントでバルセロナの支配を終わらせ、ローマ初の欧州タイトルをもたらした——ジョゼ・モウリーニョの指揮官としての歩みは、ペップ・グアルディオラのそれよりも多くの歴史的頂点を刻んでいる。あらゆるトロフィーと節目が証明する。ザ・スペシャル・ワンの経歴は、頂点において唯一無二の存在なのだ。