S.S. Arezzo Descripción general

Auxerre have officially confirmed the appointment of Will Still as their new head coach, bringing the highly-rated tactician back to French football. The 33-year-old has signed a two-year contract as he looks to rebuild his reputation following a challenging period in England.
Marseille supporters staged a 45-minute silence during their clash with Auxerre to protest a "season of humiliations". The usual cauldron of noise at the Stade Velodrome was replaced by jeers as the home faithful vented their frustration.