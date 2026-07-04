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S.S. Arezzo

S.S. Arezzo Descripción general

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Posiciones

Ligue 1 crestLigue 1

PosiciónEquipoPWDLFA+/-PuntosFormulario
1Angers crestAngers00000000
2Auxerre crestAuxerre00000000
3Brest crestBrest00000000
4Le Havre crestLe Havre00000000
5Le Mans crestLe Mans00000000
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