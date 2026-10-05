CD Tarancon Descripción general

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Posiciones

Championship crestChampionship

PosiciónEquipoPWDLFA+/-PuntosFormulario
1Al-Jazira crestAl-Jazira6420134914
D
D
W
W
W
2Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC crestShabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC6411125713
W
D
L
W
W
3Al-Wasl crestAl-Wasl64111761113
W
D
W
L
W
4Al-Ain crestAl-Ain6411127513
L
D
W
W
W
5Al-Wahda crestAl-Wahda640297212
W
W
W
W
L
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