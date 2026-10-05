CD Tarancon Descripción general

Cristiano Ronaldo has been told he's "finished" by furious Al-Nassr supporters after a shocking miss from barely three yards out in his latest outing for the Saudi Pro League giants. The 41-year-old scored in Sunday's 4-0 AFC Champions League Two quarter-final win over Al-Wasl, but was left kicking himself after a moment of uncharacteristically poor finishing.
Cristiano Ronaldo proved that he remains immune to provocation as he guided Al-Nassr into the semi-finals of the AFC Champions League Two. Despite facing a barrage of taunts from the stands, the Portuguese superstar delivered on the pitch and made sure his detractors were left in no doubt about who was in control.
Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 969th career goal as Al-Nassr secured a dominant 4-0 victory over Al-Wasl. The commanding win ensures the Saudi giants progress comfortably to the semi-finals of the AFC Champions League Two, showcasing their immense attacking power across all competitions this season.