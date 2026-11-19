VfB Stuttgart host Union Berlin on Saturday, Desember 12, 2026 at the MHPArena in Stuttgart.

Their 2025–26 season series saw Union Berlin claim a 2–1 home victory in August 2025 before former Stuttgart attacker Jeong Woo-yeong salvaged a late 1–1 draw for the visitors at the MHP Arena in January 2026. With nine goals scored across their last three league encounters alone, this fixture consistently pairs Stuttgart’s home advantage—where they have lost just once in nine visits from Union—against Berlin's stubborn resilience.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for VfB Stuttgart vs Union Berlin, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is VfB Stuttgart vs Union Berlin Bundesliga kick-off?

VfB Stuttgart vs Union Berlin kicks off at the MHPArena in Stuttgart on Saturday, Desember 12, 2026.

Bundesliga - Game Week 13 12 Dec 2026 - 09:30 MHPArena

How to buy VfB Stuttgart vs Union Berlin Bundesliga tickets?

Here are the options to purchase tickets for the VfB Stuttgart vs Union Berlin Bundesliga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official VfB Stuttgart Ticket Shop (Primary Market - Home Fans): Tickets for home matches at the MHP Arena are initially made available directly through VfB Stuttgart's official online ticket portal. Sales typically open first to club members before moving to any general sale phases, depending on demand and availability.

Tickets for home matches at the MHP Arena are initially made available directly through VfB Stuttgart's official online ticket portal. Sales typically open first to club members before moving to any general sale phases, depending on demand and availability. 1. FC Union Berlin Official Ticket Shop (Away Fans): If you are supporting the visitors, away section tickets must be requested directly through Union Berlin’s official ticketing system. Union allocates away tickets to club members and registered fan clubs according to their standard distribution rules for away matches.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Bundesliga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do VfB Stuttgart vs Union Berlin Bundesliga tickets cost?

Here are the estimated ticket cost options for the VfB Stuttgart vs Union Berlin Bundesliga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Standing Sections (Cannstatter Kurve / Away Blocks): Typically range between €20 and €30 .

Typically range between . Regular Category Seating (Upper & Lower Tiers): Generally range from €45 to €75 .

Generally range from . Top-Tier Seating & Main Stand (Haupttribüne): Cost between €80 and €120+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Standard Resale / Upper Tier Seats: Start around €130 to €175 .

Start around . Mid-Range / Longside Seating: Average between €350 and €460 .

Average between . VIP & Hospitality Packages: Range upwards of €900 to €1,100+.

VfB Stuttgart vs Union Berlin Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

VfB Stuttgart vs Union Berlin Form

Stuttgart have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions, scoring seven goals and conceding nine. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 Bundesliga win over Werder Bremen, and they also claimed a 4-2 victory at Bayer Leverkusen during this run. The two defeats came against Borussia Mönchengladbach in the Bundesliga and Galatasaray in the Champions League.

Union Berlin's last five matches produced no wins, one draw, and four losses, with the side scoring just two goals and conceding ten. Their most recent result was a 2-0 friendly defeat to Wolfsburg, and they also lost 2-0 to Freiburg in the Bundesliga. A 1-1 draw with Köln in the league represents their best result across this stretch.

VfB Stuttgart vs Union Berlin: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between the two clubs was a 1-1 draw at the MHPArena in the Bundesliga on 18 January 2026. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Stuttgart hold the better overall record, with two wins, two draws, and one defeat. The five games have produced a combined 17 goals, including a 4-4 draw at the Alte Försterei in April 2025.