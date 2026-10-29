How to get RB Leipzig vs Augsburg tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

RB Leipzig host Augsburg on Saturday, November 7, 2026 at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig.

Historically, Leipzig has enjoyed a strong record at home against Augsburg, winning the majority of their past meetings in Saxony. Die Roten Bullen typically look to dictate possession and leverage their attacking pace at home, while Augsburg often relies on organized defensive blocks and counter-attacks.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for RB Leipzig vs Augsburg, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is RB Leipzig vs Augsburg Bundesliga kick-off?

RB Leipzig vs Augsburg kicks off on Saturday, November 7, 2026, at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig.

Bundesliga - Game Week 9 7 Nov 2026 - 09:30 Red Bull Arena Leipzig

How to buy RB Leipzig vs Augsburg Bundesliga tickets?

When looking to buy tickets for the RB Leipzig vs. FC Augsburg Bundesliga fixture at the Red Bull Arena, several primary and secondary options are available:

1. Official Club Channels

Official RB Leipzig Ticket Shop: The most direct and secure way to buy standard match tickets is through the official RB Leipzig Online Ticket Shop or via the official RBL Ticket App. General ticket sales usually open to club members first before any remaining seats become available to the general public.

The most direct and secure way to buy standard match tickets is through the official RB Leipzig Online Ticket Shop or via the official RBL Ticket App. General ticket sales usually open to club members first before any remaining seats become available to the general public. FC Augsburg Away Section: Fans supporting the visiting team can look for away-block tickets directly through FC Augsburg's official ticket portal or their service center, as allotment tickets for away supporters are distributed via the visiting club.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Bundesliga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do RB Leipzig vs Augsburg Bundesliga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the RB Leipzig vs. FC Augsburg Bundesliga fixture vary depending on whether you purchase them through official club sources or secondary resale platforms.

1. Official Club Channels

Standing Tickets (Stehplatz): From 15.00 €

From Category 5 Seating (Upper corners / high tiers): Around 33.00 € to 39.00 €

Around to Category 4 Seating (Upper stand central/side views): Around 39.00 € to 47.00 €

Around to Category 3 Seating (Lower/middle tiers & corners): Around 43.00 € to 54.00 €

Around to Category 1 & Premium Seating (Central lower/main grandstands): From 60.00 € up to 80.00 €+

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Lower-Tier Resale Listings: Generally start around 19.00 € to 30.00 € for restricted or standard views during lower-demand windows, though most matchday resale options begin closer to 50.00 € to 95.00 € .

Generally start around to for restricted or standard views during lower-demand windows, though most matchday resale options begin closer to to . Average Resale Market Price: Typically ranges from 100.00 € to 200.00 €+ depending on how close the match is and the exact location of the seats.

Typically ranges from to depending on how close the match is and the exact location of the seats. Premium Resale Seats: Prime long-side blocks or hospitality resale seats can exceed 300.00 € to 500.00 €+.

RB Leipzig vs Augsburg Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

RB Leipzig vs Augsburg Form

Leipzig head into this fixture with two wins, no draws, and three defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-2 loss to Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga, and they also fell 3-1 to Werder Bremen and 4-1 to Como in the Champions League during that run. A 5-0 win over Hamburger SV and the earlier 3-0 victory over Borussia Mönchengladbach show the squad's capacity for strong performances. Across those five matches, Leipzig scored 11 goals and conceded 10, pointing to an inconsistency at both ends of the pitch.

Augsburg bring two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw in a friendly against Hertha Berlin, following a 3-2 Bundesliga defeat to Werder Bremen. Standout results include a 4-1 win at Eintracht Frankfurt and a 3-0 victory over Schalke. Augsburg scored 11 goals and conceded eight across those five games, underlining a side that creates chances but can be exposed defensively.

RB Leipzig vs Augsburg: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on March 7, 2026, when Leipzig won 2-1 at home in the Bundesliga. Looking across the last five encounters, Leipzig have been dominant, including a 6-0 win when Augsburg hosted them in October 2025 and a 4-0 home victory in September 2024. Augsburg's best result in recent memory is a 2-2 draw at home in February 2024, and the overall record across the five matches shows Leipzig winning three, with one draw and one Augsburg win.