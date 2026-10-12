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Premier League
team-logoChelsea
Stamford Bridge
team-logoTottenham Hotspur
Book Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Tickets
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How to get Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Chelsea
Tottenham Hotspur
Premier League

Chelsea take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Chelsea host Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, October 24, 2026 at Stamford Bridge in London.

Chelsea hold a strong recent head-to-head record over Tottenham in competitive league fixtures, having won three consecutive Premier League encounters. Tottenham have failed to win at Stamford Bridge in competitive fixtures since 2018, continuing a difficult away streak in West London.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League kick-off?

crest
Premier League - Game Week 8
Stamford Bridge

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Experience the atmosphere of Stamford Bridge live. Secure your Chelsea tickets and don’t miss out.

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How to buy Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League tickets?

Options to buy Premier League tickets for Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur depend on whether you are a registered club member or a visiting supporter:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Official Chelsea Ballot (Members): Standard home end tickets at Stamford Bridge are allocated through Chelsea's official ticket portal via an online application ballot. You must hold an active Chelsea membership and complete a one-time ID verification to apply during the designated window for this match.
  • Official Chelsea Ticket Exchange: If you missed the initial ballot allocation, official season ticket holders resell their seats at face value to other eligible members up to 3 hours before kick-off through Chelsea's internal online ticket exchange.

2. Secondary Ticket Platforms

  • Secondary ticketing platforms such as StubHub often have seats listed by resellers if official tickets sell out, though prices may vary from face value.
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How much do Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur League tickets cost?

The cost of Premier League tickets for Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur depends on the purchase method, membership status, and seating location:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Official Face-Value Tickets (Members Ballot): As a high-profile Category A London derby, official adult ticket prices at Stamford Bridge range from approximately £32 to £83, depending on the stand and seating tier (with concessions for Under-20s, Under-23s, and Over-66s ranging between £29 and £64).
  • Official Ticket Exchange: Season ticket holders reselling their seats to members list them at standard face value, typically between £50 and £85.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Sstandard tickets for high-demand fixtures against top-tier opponents usually sell out during the official member sales phase, tickets prices on secondary ticket platforms such asStubHub for this fixture start from around £110 to £200 for basic upper-tier seats and can reach upwards of £500 to £600+ for prime central longside locations.

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Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League: Everything you need to know

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Form

Chelsea have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-0 home defeat to Brentford in the Premier League, a result that followed a 2-2 draw with Hull City. Their best performance in the run came in a 6-3 Carabao Cup victory over Leeds United. Across the five matches, Chelsea have scored 14 goals and conceded 11, reflecting a side with attacking output but defensive inconsistency.

Tottenham have lost three and drawn two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-2 Premier League defeat to Aston Villa, continuing a run that also includes a 3-1 Carabao Cup loss to Liverpool. Spurs have failed to score in two of those five games, managing just one goal across their three league outings in that stretch, and have not won in any of them.

CHE

CHE - Form

ARS
L2-1
LEE
W6-3
HUL
D2-2
BRE
L3-0
BOU
W5-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/11
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5
TOT

TOT - Form

NFO
D0-0
EVE
D0-0
LIV
L3-1
AVL
L2-3
MUN
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs ended in a 2-1 Chelsea win at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League in May 2026. Across the last five encounters, Chelsea have won three times to Tottenham's one, with one draw. The only Spurs win in that run came in a pre-season friendly in August 2026. In competitive fixtures, Chelsea have not lost to Tottenham since a 4-3 defeat at home in December 2024, and have since won three straight Premier League meetings.

Head to Head

ChelseaDrawTottenham Hotspur
4
0
1
Club Friendlies
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
1
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
2
FT
Premier League
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
2
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
1
FT
Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
0
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
1
FT
Premier League
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
1
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
0
FT
Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
3
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
4
FT
9Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5

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