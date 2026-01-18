Rotherham United Overview

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Stockport County v Wolverhampton Wanderers U21 - Vertu Trophy

📽️ | Own goal of the year?! Remarkable scenes in League One

Stockport's League One clash with Rotherham delivered some remarkable scenes as goalkeeper Ben Hinchliffe delivered a simply calamitous own goal in the first half. The stopper attempted to get his side on the front foot by attempting a quick kick upfield but blasted the ball straight at team-mate Joe Olowu and could only watch in horror as the ball rebounded and ended up in the back of his own net.

League OneStockport County
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Standings

Premier League crestPremier League

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1بايرن ميونخ crestبايرن ميونخ342851122368689
W
W
D
W
W
2بوروسيا دورتموند crestبوروسيا دورتموند34227570343673
W
W
L
W
L
3لايبزيج crestلايبزيج34205966471965
L
W
L
W
W
4شتوتجارت crestشتوتجارت34188871492262
D
W
D
D
L
5هوفينهايم crestهوفينهايم34187965521361
L
W
D
W
W
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