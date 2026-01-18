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Rotherham United Overview
Standings
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Premier League
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|بايرن ميونخ
|34
|28
|5
|1
|122
|36
|86
|89
|2
|بوروسيا دورتموند
|34
|22
|7
|5
|70
|34
|36
|73
|3
|لايبزيج
|34
|20
|5
|9
|66
|47
|19
|65
|4
|شتوتجارت
|34
|18
|8
|8
|71
|49
|22
|62
|5
|هوفينهايم
|34
|18
|7
|9
|65
|52
|13
|61
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