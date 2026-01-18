Rotherham United Overview

📽️ | Own goal of the year?! Remarkable scenes in League One

Stockport's League One clash with Rotherham delivered some remarkable scenes as goalkeeper Ben Hinchliffe delivered a simply calamitous own goal in the first half. The stopper attempted to get his side on the front foot by attempting a quick kick upfield but blasted the ball straight at team-mate Joe Olowu and could only watch in horror as the ball rebounded and ended up in the back of his own net.