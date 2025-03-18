Wrexham WycombeGetty
Wrexham handed devastating promotion blow! Wycombe score two last-minute goals in crazy ending at Rotherham to leapfrog Red Dragons back into top two of League One

League One

Wrexham's promotion hopes took a blow on Tuesday as rivals Wycombe scored twice late on to seal victory over Rotherham in a crucial win.

  • Wycombe beat Rotherham 3-2 in League One
  • Victory sends Wrexham down into third place
  • Only top two spots guarantee automatic promotion
