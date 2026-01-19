Paraguay Overview

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World Cup 2026 Power Rankings January GFX

World Cup Power Rankings: AFCON champs Senegal surge

There really is nothing like the World Cup. Even just qualifying generates a level of nationwide excitement that the club game simply cannot match, which is why we witnessed truly joyous scenes all across the globe during the November international break, as 14 more countries booked their seat at next summer's festival of football in North America.

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World Cup 2026 Draw

IN FULL: World Cup 2026 group-stage draw

The World Cup 2026 draw has been made, with England set to face Croatia in the group stages, and the USMNT to take on Australia. Brazil have been drawn with Morocco, while France will play Senegal and Argentina must face Austria.

World CupEngland
Hugo Broos, Bafana Bafana

Mphela is confident about Mzanzi's chances in the World Cup

South Africa's World Cup group opponents will be officially revealed on Friday evening, with the draw set to take place at the John F. Kennedy Centre in Washington, DC, United States. The Mzansi side has been placed in Pot 3, alongside Norway, Egypt, Tunisia, Panama, Ivory Coast, Paraguay, Qatar, Scotland, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, and Algeria. The much-anticipated global football tournament will run from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

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March 2026
Friendlies
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Greece
GRE
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Paraguay
PAR
Friendlies
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Morocco
MAR
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Paraguay
PAR
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Standings

Premier League crestPremier League

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
5Pamba Jiji crestPamba Jiji166731914525
D
D
W
W
L
6Singida Black Stars crestSingida Black Stars157441815325
W
W
L
L
W
7Mtibwa Sugar crestMtibwa Sugar175751418-422
D
L
L
L
D
8Namungo FC crestNamungo FC175661417-321
L
D
L
L
L
9Dodoma Jiji FC crestDodoma Jiji FC175661418-421
L
D
W
W
D
More

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Pronos foot : nos meilleurs paris de la semaine
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History

Manchester United, often simply referred to as "United," are one of the most iconic and successful football clubs in the world, based in Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, England. The club was founded as Newton Heath LYR Football Club in 1878 by the Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway depot at Newton Heath. The team changed its name to Manchester United in 1902 and moved to its current home, Old Trafford, in 1910.

Famous players

Manchester United have been home to some of the greatest footballers in history. Sir Bobby Charlton, a World Cup winner with England in 1966, is arguably the most iconic figure in the club's history. Other legendary players include George Best, known for his flair and skill, and Eric Cantona, who brought a winning mentality to the club during the 1990s. More recent stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, and Paul Scholes have also contributed significantly to the club's success.

Honours

Manchester United are one of the most decorated clubs in English football, having won a record 20 Premier League titles (formerly the First Division). They have also lifted the FA Cup 12 times, the League Cup five times, and the UEFA Champions League three times. The club's dominance in English football was particularly evident during the 1990s and early 2000s under manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Managers

Sir Alex Ferguson is undoubtedly the most successful manager in Manchester United's history. He spent 26 years at the club, leading them to an unprecedented era of success. Before Ferguson, managers like Matt Busby and Wilf McGuinness played crucial roles in shaping the club's identity. More recent managers, including David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, and José Mourinho, have faced the challenge of maintaining the club's high standards.

Stadium

Old Trafford, often referred to as the "Theatre of Dreams," is one of the most famous stadiums in the world. With a capacity of roughly 75,000, it is among the largest football stadiums in the United Kingdom. The stadium has hosted numerous major matches, including UEFA Champions League finals and FIFA World Cup matches.

Location

Manchester United are based in the city of Manchester, which is located in the northwest of England. The club's home ground, Old Trafford, is situated in the Trafford borough. Manchester is a major industrial city with a rich footballing heritage.

Owners

In February 2024, British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe's company, INEOS, acquired a significant 25% stake in Manchester United. This acquisition granted Ratcliffe sporting control over the club, placing him in a position to influence key decisions related to its operations.

Ratcliffe has already made a substantial financial commitment to Manchester United. His large investments demonstrate his dedication to the club's success and his willingness to provide the necessary resources for its growth.

Frequently asked questions

Chelsea were founded on March 10, 1905, following Gus Mears' acquisition of the Stamford Bridge in 1904. Several names were put up for consideration: Kensington FC, Stamford Bridge FC, and London FC. However, all these names were rejected and the name Chelsea F.C. was finally selected.

Chelsea are co-owned by an American consortium consisting of Todd Boehly, Mark Walter. Hansjorg Wyss, and Behdad Eghbali-led Clearlake Capital. Boehly, Walter, and Wyss each own a 12.8% stake in the club, while Clearlake Capital are the majority shareholder with a 61.5% stake.

Chelsea's stadium is known as the Stamford Bridge and has been the club's home venue ever since their inception in 1905. Interestingly, the Stamford Bridge was owned by a separate company after businessman Ken Bates bought the club in the 1980s, when they were on the verge of bankruptcy and stuck in the second division. In 1992, however, after a long-fought legal battle and a 'Save The Bridge' campaign from the fans, Chelsea regained ownership of the stadium.

The Stamford Bridge has a capacity of around 40,000.

Chelsea have won an impressive 32 trophies throughout their history, including two Champions League titles and six English top-flight titles.

Chelsea have won the English top flight on six occasions, with their most recent title coming at the end of the 2016-17 season.

Legendary defender Ron Harris holds the record for making the most appearances for Chelsea, featuring for the club in 795 games, ahead of Peter Bonetti and John Terry. The latter two are the only other players along with Harris to make over 700 appearances for the club.

Frank Lampard, arguably the greatest Chelsea player ever, is the club's leading goalscorer of all-time, netting the ball into the net 211 times in 648 games. The fact that he was a midfielder makes the feat all the more impressive.

Didier Drogba, John Terry, Eden Hazard, Claude Makelele, Arjen Robben, Petr Cech, Michael Ballack, and David Luiz are some of the most famous players to have represented Chelsea.

Jose Mourinho, Antonio Conte, Mauricio Pochettino, Thomas Tuchel, Carlo Ancelotti, and Maurizio Sarri are among the biggest managerial names to have been a part of Chelsea's eminent history.

Chelsea are called The Blues, which is a reference to the colour of their kit since the early 20th century.

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